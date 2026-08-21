

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future initiative will expand its national network through a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation to fund scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University.



Melania Trump drew attention to the United States' next generation during a Rose Garden ceremony Thursday. She said, 'America's greatest competitive advantage remains in its own people. Tomorrow's leaders are sitting in classrooms today, including those growing up in foster care. Their capability is no less remarkable.'



'At FOX, we believe in the transformative power of sports to lift up communities and create real opportunity, especially through expanded educational access. We are proud to partner with the Fostering the Future initiative to fund scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University, giving extraordinary students the tools to build bright futures,' said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports.



The expansion brings the First Lady's Fostering the Future network to 26 academic institutions nationwide, joining leading universities such as the Ohio State University, University of Wisconsin, Arizona State University, University of Georgia, University of Texas, Louisiana State University, University of Alabama, and University of Florida to create new pathways to higher education for individuals from the foster care community.



The big donations will be prominently featured during the historic Freedom 250 Grand Prix race weekend in Washington, DC, and will be airing on FOX and FOX One. An IndyCar race car featuring BE BEST and Fostering the Future branding was displayed in the White House Rose Garden during the announcement and will carry the partnership's message into race weekend.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News