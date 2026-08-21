

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Friday, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and Disney Advertising announced that a member of this year's annual ESPN Fantasy Football Draft will make his picks on board a Starlink-powered United flight.



ESPN host and fantasy expert Tyler Fulghum will be on board a United flight. He will also film a new broadcast commercial on board, which will be produced by Disney Advertising, ESPN and United Airlines.



Alongside Fulghum, NFL Insider Field Yates, Writer/Analyst Mike Clay, Fantasy/Betting Writer Liz Loza and others will draft from ESPN's broadcast studio in Bristol, Connecticut.



'This live draft with ESPN shows how Starlink on United is opening up a new era of possibilities on board, where moments that matter don't stop when you take off,' said Maggie Schmerin, United's Chief Advertising Officer.



In pre-market hours, UAL is trading at $113.80, up 1.87 percent on the Nasdaq.



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