

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty (DLR) announced it has been selected under Singapore's second Data Center Call for Application, with a provisional allocation of 50 megawatts of capacity to develop a new data center at Jurong Town Corporation's low-carbon data center park on Jurong Island. The company was selected through an open competitive process led by the Singapore Economic Development Board and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.



The company said the selection will expand its ability to support customers deploying the next wave of AI inference, high-performance computing and enterprise digital workloads across Asia Pacific.



At last close, Digital Realty shares were trading at $188.55 on NYSE.



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