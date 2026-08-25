

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has priced a 2.55 billion euros bond offering through its wholly owned subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC.



The offering is expected to close on September 1.



The offering comprises 700 million euros of 3.402% notes due 2030.



It also includes 600 million euros of 3.652% notes due 2032.



The offering includes 500 million euros of 3.923% notes due 2035 and 750 million euros of 4.169% notes due 2038.



The company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.



On Monday, AstraZeneca closed trading 0.73% lesser at $165.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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