According to section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements.

On December 24, 2025, Spotr Group AB (the "Company") disclosed that it had completed the divestment of its subsidiaries Adligo AB, APTR SL AB, Appspotr South Asia (Pvt) Ltd, as well as the Company's 51 per cent holding in Krobier AB. On April 24, 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm AB informed the Company that it does not fulfil the listing requirement in section 2.3.7 to demonstrate ongoing business operations and that the deficiency in meeting the listing requirement is material.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares of Spotr Group AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company registration number: 556717-2365 Short name: SPOTR ISIN code: SE0025166416 Order book ID: 227471

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be September 7, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.