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WKN: 882749 | ISIN: US0320951017 | Ticker-Symbol: XPH
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 21:51
140,98 Euro
+0,14 % +0,20
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMPHENOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMPHENOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,70141,4807:24
140,60141,6407:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGAT EJENDOMME
AGAT EJENDOMME A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGAT EJENDOMME A/S0,115-1,71 %
AMPHENOL CORPORATION140,98+0,14 %
KANTRA COPPER LTD0,4980,00 %
LIVEPERSON INC2,5800,00 %
MING LE SPORTS AG0,170+6,25 %
SPOTR GROUP AB0,258-4,44 %
STRATA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC CDIS0,0880,00 %
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