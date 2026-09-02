Das Instrument XPH US0320951017 AMPHENOL CORP. A DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.09.2026The instrument XPH US0320951017 AMPHENOL CORP. A DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2026Das Instrument LVO0 US5381463091 LIVEPERSON INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.09.2026The instrument LVO0 US5381463091 LIVEPERSON INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2026Das Instrument EBR0 AU0000276149 STRATA INVEST.H.CDI/1:1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.09.2026The instrument EBR0 AU0000276149 STRATA INVEST.H.CDI/1:1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2026Das Instrument 2TD DK0010258995 AGAT EJENDOMME NAM.DK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.09.2026The instrument 2TD DK0010258995 AGAT EJENDOMME NAM.DK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2026Das Instrument HIN AU000000HGO6 HILLGROVE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.09.2026The instrument HIN AU000000HGO6 HILLGROVE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2026Das Instrument ML2 DE000A2LQ728 MING LE SPORTS AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.09.2026The instrument ML2 DE000A2LQ728 MING LE SPORTS AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2026Das Instrument 6V6 SE0025166416 SPOTR GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.09.2026The instrument 6V6 SE0025166416 SPOTR GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2026