WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) increased prices for two Cybertruck configurations in the United States by $5,000 on Tuesday, according to its website.
The price of Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive version increased to $74,990 from $69,990, while that of the Premium All-Wheel Drive configuration rose to $84,990 from $79,990.
The flagship Cyberbeast configuration's price remained unchanged at $99,990.
Tesla shares were up nearly 1% in after-hours trading after closing at $348.95 on Monday.
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