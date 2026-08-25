WS WeSports Group AB Record Sales for the Largest Cycling Specialist in the Nordics - Own Brand 'Made' Grew by 159 Percent

Malmö, August 25, 2026 - WS WeSports Group's ("WeSports Group" or the "Company") subsidiary Spobik AB ("Spobik"), the largest cycling specialist in the Nordics - with destinations such as Bikester and Cykelkraft - delivered record sales during the first half of 2026. During the period, Spobik also noted a record number of orders. The development reflects continued strong interest in cycling and Spobik's leading market position.

"Spobik's performance during the first half of the year is a clear example of the strength of the company's specialist position and customer offering. Cycling is an important category within WeSports Group, and we see good opportunities to grow the business through our market-leading assortment, strong own brands, and specialist expertise. Through continued business development and selective store openings in Sweden's largest cities, we are well positioned to continue Spobik's journey forward," says Ted Sporre, CEO of WS WeSports Group.

Spobik, which has been part of WeSports Group since 2020, is the Nordics' largest cycling specialist. Through its e-commerce operations (including Bikester.se) and physical stores (such as Cykelkraft and Cykloteket), the company offers a leading assortment combined with high service levels and specialist expertise. Spobik currently has the largest bicycle inventory in the market, located in Jönköping. This ensures a broad and differentiated offering as well as short delivery times - important competitive advantages that create clear entry barriers. As digitalization has increased, and consumer expectations have risen, Spobik has gained market share and strengthened its leading position.

During the first half of 2026, Spobik delivered record sales growth, with high activity across both its stores and e-commerce. During the period, the company also noted record levels of orders. In addition, Spobik's own brands performed strongly, with the bicycle brand Made standing out with growth of 159 percent (compared with same period in 2025). The development comes as the category continues to benefit from the broad range of uses for cycling, both for commuting as well as for exercise and competition. Cycling is also one of the categories with strong seasonal demand that contributed to WeSports Group's organic growth of 21.6 percent during the second quarter of 2026.

The growing interest in cycling is also reflected in participation in recreational and competitive cycling events in Sweden. This year's Vätternrundan, the world's largest recreational cycling event, attracted approximately 20,000 registered cyclists - the highest level since the pandemic. Cykelvasan also attracted many participants, with more than 16,000 registered attendees.

During the year, Spobik has selectively established new stores in large Swedish cities, in line with the company's strategy. In May, Western Sweden's largest cycling destination opened in Kållered, Gothenburg, as part of the Cykelkraft chain. The new store covers 2,500 square meters and offers bicycles, accessories, and service, with the ambition of creating a modern meeting place for all cyclists.

Spobik's journey is a strong illustration of WeSports Group's model of entrepreneur-led specialist companies, where the companies operate independently while benefiting from shared infrastructure and strategic support.

"We have had a very strong first half of the year and are particularly proud of the activity during several of our seasonally important months. At the same time, reaching record levels of orders demonstrates the relevance of our customer offering. With the investments we have made in inventory capacity, own brands, and new stores, I am positive about the future - both for Spobik and the cycling market in general," says Peter Arvidsson, CEO of Spobik AB.

CONTACT

Ted Sporre

CEO, WS WeSports Group AB

+46 737 09 23 88

ted.sporre@wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP

WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Read more about WS WeSports Group: www.wesportsgroup.com