WS WeSports Group AB: WeSports Group Enters into New Credit Facility Agreement of up to SEK 1 Billion

Malmö, September 14, 2026 - WS WeSports Group AB ("WeSports Group" or the "Company") has entered into a new credit facility agreement with Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea"). The facility comprises a committed amount of SEK 750 million and an option to increase the facility by up to SEK 250 million through an accordion feature, subject to lender approval. The agreement has a three-year term, with two one-year extension options.

"The new bank agreement with Nordea enables further acquisitions in line with our disciplined strategy to reach and cement leading positions within the most attractive sports and leisure categories. This allows us to take further steps towards our financial targets - an adjusted EBITA margin of 7-8 percent and net sales of SEK 10 billion in 2031," says Ted Sporre, CEO of WS WeSports Group.

The revolving credit facility agreement with Nordea comprises a committed amount of SEK 750 million, with an option to increase the facility by an additional SEK 250 million through an accordion option, subject to Nordea's approval, to a total of SEK 1 billion. The agreement has a three-year term, with two one-year extension options subject to the bank's approval. The new credit facility represents an increase from SEK 350 million and 100 million accordion under the previous facility, while also offering fewer operational constraints and lower financing costs.

The increased financing capacity provides WeSports Group with greater financial flexibility. This enables continued investments in and acquisitions of specialist companies in line with the Company's strategy - to build leading positions within the most attractive sports and leisure categories by acquiring and developing entrepreneur-led specialist companies.

CONTACT

Ted Sporre

CEO, WS WeSports Group AB

+46 737 09 23 88

ted.sporre@wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP

WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Read more about WS WeSports Group: www.wesportsgroup.com