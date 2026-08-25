

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall on Tuesday said it has received its first order under the German Armed Forces Contractor Augmentation Program II - Stationary Accommodation (G-CAP II SU), valued at €250 million, to construct a modular camp for up to 2,000 soldiers in Lithuania.



Rheinmetall will act as general contractor, with operations scheduled to begin in mid-August 2027. From the start of operations, Rheinmetall will also provide facility management services, including laundry and catering.



The contract carries annual operating costs of €40 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2026.



Under the G-CAP II SU program, commercial service providers supply stationary accommodation for soldiers deployed as part of international crisis management and national and collective defense missions. The program covers the manufacturing, transportation, assembly, operation and eventual dismantling of modular infrastructure.



Rheinmetall will handle the planning, manufacturing, delivery and construction of the facility, as well as its optional multi-year operation and subsequent dismantling.



In Germany, Rheinmetall shares were down 0.53% at €1,119.20.



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