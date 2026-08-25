Highlights:

Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain increased by 94 m to 644 m with RK-26-293 intersecting cumulative 4.7 m of >10,000 cps, including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps at 930 m depth.

Down plunge test hole, RK-26-290c1, intersected multiple stacked uranium veins across 40 m of the high-grade subdomain intersecting cumulative 19.5 m of >10,000 cps including 12.9 m of >10,000 cps that surrounds 5.2 m of >61,000 cps.

Internal continuity strong throughout highlighted by RK-26-294 intersecting cumulative 6.9 m of >10,000 cps including 3.1 m of >61,000 cps located 27 m up dip of RK-24-222 (17.0 m at 3.85% U 3 O 8 ).

Holes RK-26-290c1 and RK-26-294 represent the two best holes for 2026 to date, and rank as the best and third best holes, based on cumulative >61,000 cps, intersected at PCE since discovery.

Additionally, the up dip high-grade subdomain expanded by 50 m in RK-26-296 that returned cumulative 3.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.4 m of >61,000 cps.

NexGen adding a fifth drill rig to continue to advance PCE optimally.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces results from the early portion of 2026 summer drilling at PCE which expanded the high-grade subdomain both up and down dip while continuing to demonstrate strong internal continuity of intense high-grade mineralization (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

High-grade uranium mineralization now extends to 930 m with hole RK-26-293 intersecting cumulative 4.7 m of >10,000 cps including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps. This hole expanded the vertical extent by 94 m, a 17% increase to 644 m. This zone of intense mineralization is accompanied by strong, broad hydrothermal alteration with notable potential for additional mineralized continuation nearby and below (Figures 1 and 2). The strike extent remains at 210 m as recent tests primarily focused on confirmation of deep-seated interpretations.

RK-26-290c1 designed as a down-plunge test in hole delivered a dual purpose as a test across the full extent of the previous known mineralized footprint of PCE in order to understand the geometry, continuity and extents of high-grade zones within the overall mineralization. This hole intersected multiple stacked uranium veins across 40 m of the high-grade subdomain with cumulative 19.5 m of >10,000 cps including 12.9 m of >10,000 cps that surrounds 5.2 m of >61,000 cps. This is the best hole to date at PCE based on >61,000 cps. Advancement of the model was optimized with confirmation of interpretations as well as critical identification of repeating, mineralization-controlling structural disruptions.

RK-26-294 delivered confirmation of strong internal continuity of intense mineralization intersecting cumulative 6.9 m of >10,000 cps including 3.1 m of >61,000 cps located 27 m along strike of RK-24-222 (17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8) (Figures 1 to 4). Together with RK-26-290c1, these holes combined represent the two best holes drilled to date in 2026.

Additional new drilling shown in Figures 1 and 2, and Table 1, tested the mineralized extents and key areas within the high-grade subdomain. These holes provided crucial geological orientation information that influences extents of the model, in particular the high-grade component. An example being RK-26-296 with cumulative 3.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.4 m of >61,000 cps that expanded the shallowest portion of PCE by 50 m along strike. Overall, the bulk of high-grade subdomain mineralization at PCE is 70 m shallower than the A2 High-Grade (HG) Zone.

Jason Craven, Vice President of Exploration, commented: "Growth of the high-grade subdomain continues to exceed expectations with expansions across the areas of focus with mineralization still open in most directions. Establishing clear connectivity between intense high-grade intersections with RK-26-290c1 and RK-26-294, which both hit broad zones of intense uranium mineralization is a material advancement of this discovery. In addition, RK-26-293 is extremely exciting as it has expanded the high-grade subdomain by 94 m and opened this area up for potential high-impact growth of this high-grade mineralization."

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Given today's results at PCE, the team is adding a fifth drill rig for the remainder of the 2026 program. In parallel, with construction of the Rook I Project, the team is delivering on multiple fronts and simultaneously expanding the long-term growth profile of NexGen as a world leader in the provision of this key energy fuel."

Drilling at PCE recommenced on May 28, 2026 and to date in 2026 a total of 20,138.7 m has been completed of the planned 42,000 m, focusing on high-grade growth and expansion of mineralization. Eleven drillholes this summer totalling 7,425.2 m have further tested the mineralization at PCE. NexGen has added a fifth drill rig to continue to advance this uranium discovery optimally. Additional tests of the parallel trend at PCE are planned as part of the remainder of summer drilling. Samples from 2026 drilling are continuously submitted to the independent Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory (SRC), with results to follow.





Figure 1: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike); RK-26-290c1, RK-26-293, and RK-26-294 intersections outlined in purple; mineralization remains open, particularly below entire high-grade subdomain

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release); new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels with the trace of down plunge test in dashed black; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Core photo from RK-26-294 displays cumulative 3.1 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) uranium mineralization between 656.9 and 665.4 m down hole; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Core photo from RK-26-290c1 displays cumulative 5.2 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) uranium mineralization between 451.4 and 491.4 m down hole; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_004full.jpg

Table 1: Spectrometer results since April 22, 2026 release

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range RK-26-285c1 275 -72 858 N/A 791.5 792.0 0.5 <500 - 670









794.5 795.0 0.5 <500









796.0 797.0 1.0 <500









797.0 797.5 0.5 5600 - 41000









797.5 797.6 0.1 11000 - 31000









797.6 797.7 0.1 >61000









797.7 798.0 0.3 11000 - 31000









798.0 798.5 0.5 1400 - 4160









798.5 799.0 0.5 800 - 4200









799.0 799.5 0.5 <500 - 570









799.5 800.0 0.5 <500 - 1250









800.0 800.5 0.5 1150 - 3980









800.5 801.0 0.5 680 - 1110









801.0 801.5 0.5 <500 - 1120









801.5 802.0 0.5 510 - 780









802.0 802.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









802.5 803.0 0.5 <500 - 530









803.0 803.5 0.5 <500 - 530









803.5 804.0 0.5 800 - 3250









804.0 804.5 0.5 860 - 4020









804.5 805.0 0.5 770 - 2120









805.0 805.5 0.5 870 - 2140









805.5 806.0 0.5 <500 - 2560









806.0 806.5 0.5 910 - 2660









806.5 807.0 0.5 <500 - 4700









807.0 807.5 0.5 <500 - 670









807.5 808.0 0.5 <500 - 4730









808.0 808.5 0.5 <500 - 7210









808.5 809.0 0.5 3700 - 10000









809.0 809.5 0.5 920 - 4450









810.0 810.5 0.5 <500









810.5 811.0 0.5 <500 - 640









811.0 811.5 0.5 510 - 1080









811.5 812.5 1.0 <500









812.5 813.0 0.5 <500 - 1850









813.0 813.5 0.5 <500









823.0 823.5 0.5 <500 - 2550 RK-26-290 59 -75 519 N/A 338.0 338.5 0.5 <500 - 710









338.5 339.0 0.5 <500 - 700









346.0 346.5 0.5 <500









346.5 347.0 0.5 <500 - 900









347.0 347.5 0.5 <500 - 960









353.5 354.0 0.5 <500









355.0 356.0 1.0 <500









356.0 356.5 0.5 <500 - 750









356.5 357.0 0.5 <500 - 780









357.0 357.5 0.5 <500 - 530









357.5 358.0 0.5 <500 - 620









358.0 358.5 0.5 1000 - 3300









358.5 359.0 0.5 <500 - 940









359.0 359.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









360.0 360.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









360.5 361.0 0.5 1030 - 11000









361.0 361.5 0.5 <500 - 1250









362.5 363.0 0.5 <500









363.0 363.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









363.5 364.0 0.5 <500 - 880









364.0 364.5 0.5 <500









364.5 365.0 0.5 <500 - 1080









365.0 365.5 0.5 870 - 3500









365.5 366.0 0.5 630 - 1570









366.0 366.5 0.5 850 - 1750









366.5 367.0 0.5 630 - 2770









367.0 367.5 0.5 <500 - 5300









367.5 368.0 0.5 <500 - 810









368.0 369.0 1.0 <500









369.0 369.5 0.5 <500 - 890









369.5 370.0 0.5 <500 - 770









370.0 370.5 0.5 <500 - 530









371.5 372.0 0.5 <500









372.0 372.5 0.5 <500 - 1020









372.5 374.5 2.0 <500









378.5 379.0 0.5 <500 - 1800









379.0 379.5 0.5 <500 - 2040









379.5 380.0 0.5 <500 - 510









380.0 380.5 0.5 <500 - 550









381.0 381.5 0.5 <500 - 680









382.0 383.0 1.0 <500









383.0 383.5 0.5 <500 - 860









383.5 384.0 0.5 <500









384.0 384.5 0.5 <500 - 540









384.5 385.0 0.5 <500









387.5 388.5 1.0 <500









389.0 385.5 0.5 <500









392.5 393.0 0.5 <500 - 1160









393.0 393.5 0.5 <500









395.5 396.0 0.5 <500









397.0 397.5 0.5 <500 - 660









397.5 398.0 0.5 <500









404.5 405.0 0.5 <500









406.0 406.5 0.5 <500









414.0 414.5 0.5 <500 - 770









414.5 415.5 1.0 <500









416.0 416.5 0.5 <500









416.5 417.0 0.5 <500 - 640









417.0 417.5 0.5 <500









417.5 418.0 0.5 <500 - 620









418.0 418.5 0.5 <500 - 760









418.5 419.0 0.5 <500









419.0 419.5 0.5 <500 - 920









419.5 420.5 1.0 <500









427.0 427.5 0.5 <500









428.0 429.0 1.0 <500









429.5 430.0 0.5 <500 - 680









430.0 430.5 0.5 590 - 3140









430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 1770









431.0 432.5 1.5 <500









433.0 434.5 1.5 <500









435.5 436.0 0.5 <500









436.0 436.5 0.5 <500 - 760









436.5 437.0 0.5 <500 - 930









444.5 445.0 0.5 <500 - 640









445.0 445.5 0.5 <500 - 730









445.5 446.5 1.0 <500









447.0 447.5 0.5 <500 - 720









447.5 448.0 0.5 <500 - 1190









448.0 448.5 0.5 <500 - 3050









448.5 449.5 1.0 <500









450.5 451.0 0.5 <500









451.0 451.5 0.5 <500 - 690









451.5 452.0 0.5 <500









453.0 453.5 0.5 <500









462.5 463.0 0.5 <500









465.5 466.0 0.5 <500









466.0 466.5 0.5 <500 - 1420









466.5 467.0 0.5 <500 - 1220









481.0 481.5 0.5 <500 RK-26-290c1 61 -74 1242 N/A 334.5 335.0 0.5 <500









335.5 336.0 0.5 <500









342.0 342.5 0.5 600 - 1500









342.5 343.0 0.5 <500 - 600









343.0 343.5 0.5 <500 - 600









343.5 344.5 1.0 <500









344.5 345.0 0.5 1000 - 7000









345.0 345.5 0.5 <500 - 600









345.5 346.0 0.5 1000 - 10000









346.0 346.5 0.5 700 - 5000









346.5 347.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









349.5 350.0 0.5 <500









350.0 350.5 0.5 <500 - 600









350.5 351.0 0.5 <500 - 700









351.0 351.5 0.5 <500 - 700









354.5 355.0 0.5 <500









355.5 356.5 1.0 <500









357.5 359.0 1.5 <500









359.0 359.5 0.5 700 - 1400









359.5 360.0 0.5 1000 - 6000









360.0 360.5 0.5 500 - 10000









360.5 362.0 1.5 <500









362.0 362.5 0.5 <500 - 700









363.0 363.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









364.0 364.5 0.5 <500 - 600









364.5 365.0 0.5 <500









365.5 366.5 1.0 <500









367.0 368.5 1.5 <500









368.5 369.0 0.5 <500 - 800









369.0 369.5 0.5 500 - 750









369.5 370.0 0.5 <500









371.0 373.0 2.0 <500









375.0 375.5 0.5 <500









376.5 377.5 1.0 <500









378.0 379.5 1.5 <500









408.0 408.5 0.5 <500









426.5 427.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









429.5 430.0 0.5 <500 - 12100









430.0 430.5 0.5 <500









430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 620









431.0 432.0 1.0 <500









432.0 432.5 0.5 <500 - 710









432.5 433.0 0.5 <500 - 910









433.0 433.5 0.5 <500 - 580









440.0 441.0 1.0 <500









445.0 445.5 0.5 <500









447.0 447.5 0.5 <500









448.0 449.0 1.0 <500









449.0 449.5 0.5 <500 - 600









449.5 450.0 0.5 <500









450.5 451.0 0.5 <500 - 700









451.5 452.0 0.5 <500 - 8000









452.0 452.5 0.5 9000 - 35400









452.5 452.7 0.2 >61000









452.7 453.0 0.3 8000 - 11000









453.0 454.1 1.1 >61000









454.1 454.5 0.4 5000 - 51000









454.5 455.0 0.5 500 - 1800









455.0 455.5 0.5 2600 - 5200









455.5 456.0 0.5 1200 - 16100









456.0 456.5 0.5 1300 - 22500









456.5 457.0 0.5 6200 - 17500









457.0 457.5 0.5 7000 - 40000









457.5 458.0 0.5 8000 - 29000









458.0 458.5 0.5 5000 - 26000









458.5 459.0 0.5 1900 - 14800









459.0 459.5 0.5 1400 - 6200









459.5 460.0 0.5 1600 - 8300









460.0 460.5 0.5 2100 - 7900









460.5 461.0 0.5 600 - 17400









461.0 461.5 0.5 2100 - 21100









461.5 462.0 0.5 500 - 3900









462.0 462.5 0.5 2100 - 6800









462.5 463.0 0.5 <500 - 580









463.0 463.5 0.5 800 - 2600









463.5 464.5 1.0 <500









464.5 465.0 0.5 <500 - 600









465.0 465.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









465.5 466.0 0.5 2100 - 16100









466.0 466.5 0.5 1200 - 4500









466.5 467.0 0.5 2100 - 5300









467.0 467.5 0.5 2700 - 5100









467.5 468.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









468.0 468.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









468.5 469.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









469.0 469.5 0.5 700 - 7100









469.5 470.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









470.0 470.5 0.5 <500









470.5 471.0 0.5 1500 - 6500









471.0 471.5 0.5 <500 - 12300









471.5 473.6 2.1 >61000









473.6 474.0 0.4 1400 - 14000









474.0 474.5 0.5 <500









474.5 475.0 0.5 <500 - 4100









475.0 475.5 0.5 <500









475.5 476.0 0.5 <500 - 700









476.0 476.5 0.5 <500









476.5 477.0 0.5 <500 - 14400









477.0 477.5 0.5 <500 - 5100









477.5 478.0 0.5 <500 - 21000









478.0 478.5 0.5 <500









478.5 479.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









479.0 479.5 0.5 <500 - 990









479.5 480.0 0.5 <500 - 780









480.0 480.5 0.5 1400 - 3400









480.5 480.6 0.1 >61000









480.6 480.8 0.2 700 - 11200









480.8 482.5 1.7 >61000









482.5 483.0 0.5 1700 - 27700









483.0 483.5 0.5 <500









483.5 484.0 0.5 5200 - 8200









484.0 484.5 0.5 900 - 11700









484.5 485.0 0.5 1200 - 3700









485.0 485.5 0.5 1200 - 41100









485.5 486.0 0.5 <500 - 2740









486.0 486.5 0.5 500 - 12000









486.5 487.0 0.5 530 - 41600









487.0 487.5 0.5 2000 - 9100









487.5 488.0 0.5 <500 - 11200









488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 - 1900









489.0 489.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









489.5 490.0 0.5 <500









490.0 490.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









490.5 491.0 0.5 <500 - 520









491.0 492.0 1.0 <500









493.0 493.5 0.5 <500









494.5 495.0 0.5 <500









495.0 495.5 0.5 <500 - 540









495.5 496.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









496.0 496.5 0.5 <500 - 840









496.5 497.0 0.5 <500









497.5 498.5 1.0 <500









499.0 499.5 0.5 <500









499.5 500.0 0.5 <500 - 690









500.0 500.5 0.5 <500 - 670









500.5 501.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









501.0 501.5 0.5 <500 - 820









508.5 509.0 0.5 <500









509.0 509.5 0.5 <500 - 780









509.5 510.0 0.5 <500









512.0 513.0 1.0 <500









513.5 514.5 1.0 <500









518.5 519.0 0.5 <500









520.0 520.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









571.5 572.0 0.5 <500









572.0 572.5 0.5 <500 - 610









572.5 573.0 0.5 <500









574.0 574.5 0.5 <500









635.5 636.0 0.5 <500









882.5 883.0 0.5 <500 - 670









886.0 886.5 0.5 <500









887.5 888.0 0.5 <500 - 2040









894.0 896.0 2.0 <500









896.5 897.0 0.5 <500









903.5 904.0 0.5 580 - 1650









904.0 904.5 0.5 540 - 1010









904.5 905.0 0.5 600 - 1340









905.0 905.5 0.5 <500









905.5 906.0 0.5 <500









907.5 908.5 1.0 <500









908.5 909.0 0.5 <500 - 600









910.0 910.5 0.5 <500 - 1210









910.5 911.0 0.5 <500 - 1150









916.5 917.0 0.5 <500 - 730









919.0 919.5 0.5 <500









920.0 924.0 4.0 <500









924.0 924.5 0.5 <500 - 600









927.0 927.5 0.5 <500 - 520









944.5 945.0 0.5 <500 - 800









945.0 945.5 0.5 <500 - 580









945.5 946.0 0.5 <500 - 530









948.5 949.0 0.5 <500









952.5 953.0 0.5 <500 - 520









953.0 953.5 0.5 <500









953.5 954.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









954.0 954.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









956.0 956.5 0.5 <500









959.5 960.0 0.5 <500 - 840









960.0 960.5 0.5 <500









965.0 965.5 0.5 <500









966.0 966.5 0.5 <500 - 1040









966.5 967.5 1.0 <500









969.0 969.5 0.5 <500









970.0 970.5 0.5 <500 - 930









970.5 971.0 0.5 <500









972.5 973.0 0.5 <500









977.0 977.5 0.5 <500 - 520









977.5 978.0 0.5 670 - 2100









978.0 979.0 1.0 <500









979.0 979.5 0.5 <500 - 720









979.5 980.0 0.5 <500









980.5 981.0 0.5 <500









986.5 987.5 1.0 <500









999.0 999.5 0.5 <500









999.5 1000.0 0.5 <500 - 680









1005.0 1005.5 0.5 <500 - 2700









1005.5 1006.0 0.5 <500









1009.0 1009.5 0.5 <500 - 650









1011.0 1011.5 0.5 <500









1011.5 1012.0 0.5 <500 - 720









1013.5 1014.0 0.5 1000 - 2900









1014.0 1014.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









1015.5 1016.0 0.5 <500 - 720









1016.0 1016.5 0.5 <500









1016.5 1017.0 0.5 <500 - 630









1017.5 1018.0 0.5 <500









1018.0 1018.5 0.5 <500 - 970









1018.5 1019.0 0.5 <500 - 630









1024.5 1025.0 0.5 <500









1025.0 1025.5 0.5 <500 - 1150









1025.5 1026.0 0.5 <500 - 840









1026.0 1026.5 0.5 <500









1028.0 1028.5 0.5 <500 - 620









1030.0 1030.5 0.5 <500









1075.5 1076.0 0.5 <500 - 540









1082.5 1083.0 0.5 <500 - 900









1083.5 1084.0 0.5 <500









1084.0 1084.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









1084.5 1085.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









1089.5 1090.0 0.5 <500









1090.0 1090.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









1090.5 1091.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









1091.0 1091.5 0.5 2300 - 9500









1091.5 1092.0 0.5 <500 - 5900









1092.0 1092.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









1092.5 1093.0 0.5 <500 - 890









1093.0 1093.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









1093.5 1094.5 1.0 <500









1095.5 1096.0 0.5 <500 - 510









1096.0 1096.5 0.5 <500 - 750









1096.5 1097.5 1.0 <500









1097.5 1098.0 0.5 1200 - 2600









1098.0 1099.0 1.0 <500









1099.5 1100.0 0.5 <500 - 700









1100.0 1100.5 0.5 <500









1100.5 1101.0 0.5 <500 - 900









1101.0 1101.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









1101.5 1102.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









1102.0 1102.5 0.5 2200 - 34000









1102.5 1103.0 0.5 1100 - 20200









1103.0 1103.5 0.5 900 - 7900









1103.5 1104.0 0.5 500 - 1500









1104.0 1104.5 0.5 <500









1104.5 1105.0 0.5 <500 - 650









1105.0 1107.0 2.0 <500









1107.0 1107.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









1107.5 1108.0 0.5 <500 - 800









1108.0 1108.5 0.5 <500 - 650









1108.5 1109.0 0.5 <500 - 580









1109.0 1109.5 0.5 <500 - 870









1109.5 1110.0 0.5 <500 - 570









1110.0 1111.0 1.0 <500









1111.0 1111.5 0.5 <500 - 660









1111.5 1112.0 0.5 <500 - 570









1112.0 1112.5 0.5 <500 - 2400









1112.5 1113.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









1113.0 1114.0 1.0 <500









1116.0 1117.5 1.5 <500









1117.5 1118.0 0.5 550 - 6500









1118.0 1118.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









1118.5 1119.0 0.5 <500









1120.0 1120.5 0.5 <500









1126.5 1127.0 0.5 <500









1138.5 1139.0 0.5 <500









1140.5 1141.0 0.5 <500 - 520









1141.0 1141.5 0.5 <500









1147.5 1148.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









1176.0 1176.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









1176.5 1177.0 0.5 <500









1182.0 1182.5 0.5 <500 - 870









1183.0 1183.5 0.5 <500 RK-26-291 59 -70 345 N/A 327.5 328.5 1.0 <500









329.5 330.0 0.5 <500 RK-26-292 87 -75 465 111.1 172.0 172.5 0.5 <500









173.5 174.0 0.5 <500









174.0 174.5 0.5 <500 - 580









174.5 175.0 0.5 <500









187.0 187.5 0.5 <500









201.0 202.0 1.0 <500









203.0 203.5 0.5 <500









203.5 204.0 0.5 <500 - 3200









204.0 204.5 0.5 <500 - 650









204.5 205.0 0.5 <500 - 2500









205.0 205.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









205.5 206.5 1.0 <500









211.0 211.5 0.5 <500









211.5 212.0 0.5 <500 - 780









215.0 215.5 0.5 <500 - 710









215.5 216.0 0.5 <500









235.5 236.5 1.0 <500









237.5 238.0 0.5 <500









243.5 244.0 0.5 <500









244.0 244.5 0.5 <500 - 750









246.5 247.0 0.5 <500 - 700









247.0 248.0 1.0 <500









282.5 283.0 0.5 <500









284.5 286.0 1.5 <500









287.0 287.5 0.5 <500









287.5 288.0 0.5 500 - 1200









288.0 288.5 0.5 <500 - 560









288.5 289.5 1.0 <500









289.5 290.0 0.5 <500 - 600









290.0 291.0 1.0 <500









296.0 296.5 0.5 <500









296.5 297.0 0.5 <500 - 600









300.0 300.5 0.5 <500 - 550









301.0 301.5 0.5 <500 - 610









302.0 302.5 0.5 <500









302.5 303.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









303.5 304.0 0.5 <500









304.0 304.5 0.5 <500 - 580









304.5 305.0 0.5 <500 - 670









305.0 305.5 0.5 <500









306.0 306.5 0.5 <500









306.5 307.0 0.5 <500 - 550









307.5 308.0 0.5 <500 - 740









308.0 308.5 0.5 <500









308.5 309.0 0.5 <500 - 1140









309.0 309.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









309.5 310.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









310.0 311.0 1.0 <500









311.0 311.5 0.5 <500 - 680









311.5 312.5 1.0 <500









312.5 313.0 0.5 <500 - 650









319.0 319.5 0.5 <500 - 3080









319.5 320.0 0.5 <500 - 1070









320.0 320.5 0.5 500 - 1890









320.5 321.0 0.5 <500









321.5 322.0 0.5 <500









333.5 334.0 0.5 <500









335.5 336.0 0.5 <500









336.5 337.0 0.5 <500









337.5 338.0 0.5 <500









338.5 339.0 0.5 <500









339.0 339.5 0.5 880 - 11000









339.5 340.0 0.5 1500 - 5080









340.0 340.5 0.5 <500 - 750









340.5 341.0 0.5 <500









341.5 342.0 0.5 <500









342.5 343.0 0.5 <500









349.5 350.0 0.5 <500









355.0 355.5 0.5 <500 - 680









357.5 358.0 0.5 <500 - 920









358.0 358.5 0.5 <500









358.5 359.0 0.5 <500 - 580









359.0 359.5 0.5 <500 - 1320









367.5 368.5 1.0 <500









369.5 370.0 0.5 <500









384.0 384.5 0.5 <500









386.0 386.5 0.5 <500









387.0 390.0 3.0 <500









390.0 390.5 0.5 <500 - 520









390.5 391.0 0.5 <500 - 650









391.0 391.5 0.5 <500









394.5 395.0 0.5 <500









395.5 396.0 0.5 <500









399.0 399.5 0.5 600 - 5200









403.5 404.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









404.0 404.5 0.5 640 - 900









404.5 405.0 0.5 <500 - 920









405.0 405.5 0.5 <500









405.5 406.0 0.5 <500 - 700









407.0 407.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









407.5 408.0 0.5 <500









408.5 409.5 1.0 <500









415.5 416.0 0.5 <500 - 650









416.0 417.0 1.0 <500









422.0 423.0 1.0 <500









423.0 423.5 0.5 520 - 1250









423.5 424.0 0.5 1400 - 9000









424.0 424.5 0.5 1800 - 12600









424.5 426.0 1.5 <500









426.5 428.5 2.0 <500









430.0 430.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 670









431.0 431.5 0.5 <500 - 1200 RK-26-293 272 -70 1104 110.7 957.0 957.5 0.5 <500 - 700









980.0 980.5 0.5 <500 - 750









980.5 981.0 0.5 1000 - 6300









982.0 990.5 8.5 <500









998.0 998.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









998.5 999.5 1.0 <500









999.5 1000.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









1000.5 1001.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









1001.0 1001.5 0.5 <500









1001.5 1002.0 0.5 500 - 10000









1002.0 1002.5 0.5 500 - 600









1002.5 1003.0 0.5 <500









1003.0 1003.5 0.5 800 - 1000









1003.5 1004.0 0.5 500 - 10200









1004.0 1004.5 0.5 <500 - 700









1004.5 1005.0 0.5 <500









1005.0 1005.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









1005.5 1006.0 0.5 920 - 24500









1006.0 1006.5 0.5 <500 - 750









1006.5 1007.5 1.0 <500









1007.5 1008.0 0.5 2000 - 58000









1008.0 1008.5 0.5 2200 - 6500









1008.5 1009.0 0.5 <500 - 10100









1010.0 1010.5 0.5 <500 - 720









1010.5 1011.0 0.5 3300 - 38000









1011.0 1011.5 0.5 9000 - 35000









1011.5 1012.0 0.5 1300 - 28000









1012.0 1012.5 0.5 <500 - 920









1012.5 1012.6 0.1 19000 - 50000









1012.6 1012.7 0.1 >61000









1012.7 1013.0 0.3 1700 - 8000









1013.0 1014.0 1.0 <500









1017.5 1018.0 0.5 <500 - 1070









1018.0 1018.5 0.5 <500 - 940









1018.5 1019.0 0.5 <500 - 5200









1021.0 1021.5 0.5 970 - 8000









1021.5 1022.0 0.5 620 - 7200









1022.0 1022.5 0.5 <500 - 6670









1022.5 1023.0 0.5 540 - 6500









1023.0 1023.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









1023.5 1024.0 0.5 <500 - 1740









1024.0 1024.5 0.5 <500 - 1020









1024.5 1025.0 0.5 500 - 7000









1025.0 1025.5 0.5 600 - 1500









1025.5 1026.0 0.5 <500 - 600









1026.0 1026.5 0.5 700 - 5000









1026.5 1027.0 0.5 1000 - 7000









1027.0 1027.5 0.5 1000 - 5000









1027.5 1028.0 0.5 <500 - 6000









1028.0 1028.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









1028.5 1029.0 0.5 <500









1029.0 1029.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









1029.5 1030.0 0.5 <500 - 700









1030.0 1030.5 0.5 <500









1030.5 1031.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









1031.0 1031.5 0.5 900 - 4000









1031.5 1032.0 0.5 900 - 8000









1032.0 1032.5 0.5 4000 - 8000









1032.5 1033.0 0.5 <500 - 800









1033.0 1033.5 0.5 <500









1033.5 1034.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









1034.0 1034.5 0.5 1000 - 5000









1034.5 1035.0 0.5 1200 - 4400









1035.0 1035.5 0.5 <500 - 740









1035.5 1036.0 0.5 <500 - 4500









1036.0 1036.5 0.5 740 - 5600









1036.5 1037.0 0.5 <500 - 610









1037.0 1037.5 0.5 <500 - 540









1037.5 1038.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









1038.0 1039.5 1.5 <500









1039.5 1040.0 0.5 <500 - 3800









1040.0 1040.5 0.5 1700 - 4000









1040.5 1041.0 0.5 900 - 3000









1041.0 1041.5 0.5 <500









1041.5 1042.0 0.5 1500 - 14000









1042.0 1042.5 0.5 500 - 1700









1042.5 1043.0 0.5 <500 - 550









1043.0 1043.5 0.5 <500 - 530









1043.5 1044.0 0.5 700 - 2300









1049.0 1049.5 0.5 <500 - 810









1049.5 1050.0 0.5 <500









1050.0 1050.5 0.5 <500 - 580









1050.5 1051.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









1051.5 1052.0 0.5 <500









1052.0 1052.5 0.5 <500 - 890









1052.5 1053.0 0.5 <500









1053.0 1053.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









1053.5 1054.0 0.5 <500









1058.0 1058.5 0.5 <500 - 750









1058.5 1059.0 0.5 <500









1065.5 1066.0 0.5 <500 RK-26-294 293 -60 813 113.8 645.0 645.5 0.5 <500 - 730









645.5 646.0 0.5 <500 - 580









646.0 647.0 1.0 <500









647.0 647.5 0.5 <500 - 670









647.5 650.0 2.5 <500









650.0 650.5 0.5 <500 - 650









652.0 652.5 0.5 500 - 5000









652.5 653.0 0.5 580 - 1600









653.0 653.5 0.5 <500 - 620









653.5 655.0 1.5 <500









655.0 655.5 0.5 <500 - 650









655.5 656.0 0.5 5400 - 16000









656.0 656.5 0.5 1500 - 10000









656.5 656.9 0.4 15000 - 55000









656.9 658.4 1.5 >61000









658.4 658.5 0.1 17000 - 25000









658.5 658.8 0.3 600 - 15000









658.8 659.0 0.2 >61000









659.0 659.5 0.5 7000 - 55000









659.5 660.0 0.5 2000 - 5300









660.0 660.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









660.5 661.0 0.5 <500









661.0 661.5 0.5 <500 - 1050









661.5 662.6 1.1 <500









662.6 662.7 0.1 >61000









662.7 663.0 0.3 <500









663.0 663.5 0.5 <500 - 17900









663.5 663.8 0.3 >61000









663.8 663.9 0.1 900 - 1200









663.9 664.2 0.3 >61000









664.2 664.3 0.1 10000 - 20000









664.3 664.6 0.3 >61000









664.6 664.9 0.3 5800 - 41800









664.9 665.0 0.1 >61000









665.0 665.1 0.1 29500 - 56000









665.1 665.4 0.3 >61000









665.4 665.5 0.1 900 - 1200









665.5 666.0 0.5 2100 - 31300









666.0 666.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









666.5 667.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









667.0 667.5 0.5 1200 - 6000









667.5 668.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









668.0 670.5 2.5 <500









670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 900









671.0 671.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









671.5 672.0 0.5 800 - 8500









672.0 672.5 0.5 <500









674.0 674.5 0.5 <500









674.5 675.0 0.5 <500 - 600









675.0 676.0 1.0 <500









678.5 679.5 1.0 <500









679.5 680.0 0.5 <500 - 620









721.5 722.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









742.5 743.0 0.5 <500 - 910









743.0 743.5 0.5 500 - 2600









743.5 744.0 0.5 <500 RK-26-294c1 293 -60 537 N/A No Significant Intersections RK-26-294c2 293 -60 768 N/A 643.5 644.0 0.5 <500 - 650









644.0 644.5 0.5 <500









644.5 645.0 0.5 <500 - 12000









658.0 658.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









666.0 667.0 1.0 <500









675.5 676.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









677.0 677.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









677.5 678.5 0.5 <500









678.5 679.0 0.5 <500 - 650









679.0 679.5 0.5 <500 - 800









679.5 680.0 0.5 <500 - 15800









680.0 680.5 0.5 <500 - 11000









680.5 681.0 0.5 600 - 5150









681.0 681.5 0.5 500 - 3600









681.5 682.0 0.5 <500 - 2800









682.0 682.5 0.5 <500









683.0 683.5 0.5 <500 - 900









683.5 684.0 0.5 <500 - 8300









684.0 684.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









684.5 685.0 0.5 500 - 5100









685.0 685.5 0.5 <500









687.5 688.0 0.5 <500 - 3400









689.0 689.5 0.5 <500









689.5 690.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 1050









691.5 692.0 0.5 <500









692.0 692.5 0.5 <500 - 5600









692.5 693.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









693.0 693.5 0.5 <500 - 5650









693.5 694.0 0.5 1650 - 8700









694.0 694.5 0.5 2600 - 56400









694.5 695.0 0.5 3200 - 13800









695.0 695.5 0.5 600 - 13800









695.5 696.0 0.5 600 - 6300









696.0 696.5 0.5 <500 - 900









697.0 697.5 0.5 <500 - 4000









698.0 698.5 0.5 650 - 7500









698.5 699.0 0.5 2600 - 11000









699.0 699.5 0.5 2200 - 26700









699.5 700.0 0.5 600 - 13600









700.0 700.5 0.5 <500 - 680









700.5 701.5 0.5 <500









701.5 702.0 0.5 <500 - 940









702.0 702.5 0.5 1100 - 4000









703.5 704.0 0.5 <500 - 5200









704.0 704.5 0.5 <500 - 54000









721.0 721.5 0.5 <500 - 3200









722.5 723.0 0.5 <500









735.5 736.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









755.0 755.5 0.5 <500 RK-26-295 265 -65 519 117.0 No Significant Intersections RK-26-296 69 -73 546 104.9 322.0 322.5 0.5 <500









323.0 323.5 0.5 <500









333.0 333.5 0.5 <500 - 600









333.5 334.0 0.5 <500









340.0 340.5 0.5 <500









352.5 353.0 0.5 <500









354.5 355.0 0.5 <500









355.0 355.5 0.5 <500 - 700









355.5 356.0 0.5 <500 - 700









356.0 357.0 1.0 <500









370.0 370.5 0.5 <500









370.5 371.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









371.5 372.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









372.0 372.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









372.5 373.0 0.5 <500 - 900









373.0 373.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









373.5 374.5 1.0 <500









374.5 375.0 0.5 <500 - 600









375.0 376.0 1.0 <500









376.0 376.5 0.5 <500 - 4800









376.5 377.0 0.5 500 - 12500









377.0 377.5 0.5 800 - 6800









377.5 378.0 0.5 600 - 2100









378.0 378.5 0.5 <500 - 3100









378.5 379.0 0.5 <500 - 2500









389.5 391.0 1.5 <500









392.0 392.5 0.5 <500 - 800









393.5 394.5 1.0 <500









408.5 409.0 0.5 <500









409.5 410.0 0.5 <500









417.0 417.5 0.5 <500 - 850









417.5 418.0 0.5 <500









420.5 421.0 0.5 <500









421.0 421.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









421.5 422.0 0.5 <500









423.5 425.0 1.5 <500









425.0 425.5 0.5 1000 - 6900









425.5 426.0 0.5 <500 - 730









426.0 426.5 0.5 <500









426.5 427.0 0.5 <500 - 700









427.0 427.5 0.5 5000 - 30000









427.5 427.9 0.4 >61000









427.9 428.0 0.1 29200 - 34000









428.0 428.5 0.5 10000 - 20000









428.5 429.0 0.5 6300 - 46000









429.0 429.5 0.5 4500 - 28000









429.5 430.0 0.5 2500 - 10200









430.0 430.5 0.5 <500 - 3100









430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 1150









431.0 432.0 1.0 <500









438.5 439.0 0.5 <500









439.5 440.0 0.5 <500 - 520









440.0 441.0 1.0 <500









441.0 441.5 0.5 <500 - 700









441.5 442.0 0.5 <500









442.0 442.5 0.5 600 - 1800









442.5 443.0 0.5 <500 - 650









444.0 445.0 1.0 <500









445.0 445.5 0.5 600 - 1100









445.5 446.0 0.5 <500 - 1250









446.0 446.5 0.5 <500 - 550









446.5 449.5 3.0 <500









449.5 450.0 0.5 500 - 2000









450.0 450.5 0.5 <500 - 750









450.5 451.0 0.5 <500 - 650









451.0 451.5 0.5 <500 - 800









451.5 452.0 0.5 <500 - 780









452.0 452.5 0.5 <500









452.5 453.0 0.5 <500 - 1250









453.0 454.0 1.0 <500









471.5 472.0 0.5 <500 - 800









472.0 472.5 0.5 600 - 1750









472.5 473.0 0.5 700 - 3300









473.0 473.5 0.5 650 - 1420









473.5 474.0 0.5 <500 - 800









474.0 474.5 0.5 <500 - 1350









474.5 475.0 0.5 <500









495.5 496.0 0.5 <500 - 520









496.0 496.5 0.5 <500 - 760









496.5 497.0 0.5 <500









503.0 503.5 0.5 <500 - 530









503.5 504.0 0.5 <500 - 840









512.0 512.5 0.5 <500









513.0 514.0 1.0 <500









517.0 518.0 1.0 <500









518.0 518.5 0.5 <500 - 810









518.5 520.5 2.0 <500









540.5 541 0.5 <500 - 1100









544.5 545 0.5 <500

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"High-grade" refers to >10,000 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.

Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to PCE mineralization, scale and grade, the anticipated effects of completed drill results on PCE, the addition of a fifth drill rig at PCE, completion of the 2026 summer drilling program at PCE, receipt and release of the results and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's most recently filed Annual Information Form and NexGen's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by the forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: NexGen Energy Ltd.