Kitron ASA: Kitron opens Longum facility as defence demand accelerates

(2026-08-25) Kitron today officially inaugurates its new production facility at Longum outside Arendal, Norway, significantly expanding the company's manufacturing capacity in Norway.

"The Longum facility expands our production capacity and strengthens our presence close to key customers. It is an important step in building the industrial platform needed to support continued growth, particularly within Defence and Aerospace and other regulated, high reliability areas," says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron.

Defence investment supercycle

In the first half of 2026, Kitron reported revenues of EUR 568 million, an increase of 69 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year. Defence and Aerospace has become the company's largest market sector, reflecting increased investment in security and defence capabilities across Europe and among NATO member countries.

"Secure and regulated electronics manufacturing is a strategic bottleneck in the European defence investment supercycle. We need to expand secure, high-reliability supply chains capable of delivering modern defence platforms at the required pace," adds Mr Nilsson.

The new facility is approximately 7,500 square metres and adds to Kitron's existing factory in nearby Kilsund. In total, the two sites have approximately 550 employees.

Long-term commitment to Arendal

"As one of the largest private-sector employers in the region, Kitron is proud to make this commitment to the local community and to our customers. Together with the Kilsund site, the new facility significantly expands our capacity for future growth," says Geir Henriksen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway.

Today's official opening is attended by customers, business partners, investors, employees, media and representatives from national and local authorities.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics and North America, tel: +47 913 92 360

Geir Henriksen, Managing Director, Kitron Norway, tel. +47 906 07 367

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical Devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com