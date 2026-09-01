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WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 12:09
8,395 Euro
-0,59 % -0,050
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3758,44016:30
8,3708,43516:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 16:10 Uhr
139 Leser
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Kitron ASA: Kitron to invest in a new factory in Horsens, Denmark

(2026-09-01) Kitron plans to build a new factory for its Danish operations in Horsens, Denmark. The investment is needed to accommodate expected growth in the coming years, driven by growth from new and existing customers in demand for localized production with strong industrialization capabilities.

"The investment is a long-term commitment to Denmark and a clear signal that strong local capability will drive our growth in the Industry, Connectivity and other regulated, high reliability areas," says Peter Nilsson, Kitron's President and CEO.

Kitron will own the new facility, which will have a gross area of 8,850 square meters. It will replace the current site in Horsens, where Kitron's Danish operation is housed today.

"The site is designed for our manufacturing needs, with a better layout that will bring improved efficiency and optimised workflows. It will also be ready for new business in regulated, high reliability areas, and the requirements that come with these customers will, in the end, benefit all our customers," says Jimi Klitholm Sandgreen, Managing Director of Kitron Denmark.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2027, with the facility to be ready for operation in early 2028. The plans also call for a significant staff expansion, from approximately 150 employees today to around 250 when the new factory is fully utilised.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel: +47 948 40 850
Jimi Klitholm Sandgreen, MD Kitron Denmark, tel: +45 2627 5576

Email: ir@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical Devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has over 3000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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