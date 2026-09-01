Kitron ASA: Kitron to invest in a new factory in Horsens, Denmark

(2026-09-01) Kitron plans to build a new factory for its Danish operations in Horsens, Denmark. The investment is needed to accommodate expected growth in the coming years, driven by growth from new and existing customers in demand for localized production with strong industrialization capabilities.

"The investment is a long-term commitment to Denmark and a clear signal that strong local capability will drive our growth in the Industry, Connectivity and other regulated, high reliability areas," says Peter Nilsson, Kitron's President and CEO.

Kitron will own the new facility, which will have a gross area of 8,850 square meters. It will replace the current site in Horsens, where Kitron's Danish operation is housed today.

"The site is designed for our manufacturing needs, with a better layout that will bring improved efficiency and optimised workflows. It will also be ready for new business in regulated, high reliability areas, and the requirements that come with these customers will, in the end, benefit all our customers," says Jimi Klitholm Sandgreen, Managing Director of Kitron Denmark.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2027, with the facility to be ready for operation in early 2028. The plans also call for a significant staff expansion, from approximately 150 employees today to around 250 when the new factory is fully utilised.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel: +47 948 40 850

Jimi Klitholm Sandgreen, MD Kitron Denmark, tel: +45 2627 5576

Email: ir@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical Devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has over 3000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com