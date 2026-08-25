One of Italy's most historic industrial companies invests in AI-powered Maestro platform as demand for power generation technology accelerates worldwide

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in AI-powered supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced that Ansaldo Energia, a global leader of power generation technology, has selected the Kinaxis Maestro platform to help orchestrate its complex supply chain in supporting one of the fastest-growing infrastructure markets in the world.

For more than 170 years, Ansaldo Energia has stood at the heart of Italy's industrial heritage, helping shape the nation's energy future while becoming a global leader in power generation technology. Today, as demand for reliable energy infrastructure accelerates, driven by AI, hyperscale data centers, electrification and energy security, Ansaldo Energia is navigating increasingly complex, high-value manufacturing programs, extended production cycles and a rapidly evolving supply chain.

The selection of Kinaxis follows an extensive transformation to establish a new operating model aligned with Ansaldo Energia's long-term growth strategy. After evaluating multiple leading supply chain planning platforms, the company selected Maestro for its ability to provide end-to-end visibility, synchronize operations across its global supply chain and establish the foundation for AI-powered operational orchestration.

"The global demand for power generation is accelerating rapidly, creating new opportunities while increasing the complexity of our operations," said Lorenzo M. A. Ferrari, Supply Chain Planning Director at Ansaldo Energia. "We needed a planning platform that could give us complete visibility across our operations. After evaluating the leading solutions on the market, Kinaxis distinguished itself through its ability to connect planning across the business in real time, giving us the agility to stay ahead of disruption, keep critical projects on schedule and consistently deliver on the commitments our customers count on."

Manufacturing large-scale power generation equipment requires precision at every stage of the supply chain. With long production cycles, globally sourced, high-value components, and complex manufacturing programs, companies must carefully manage some of the industry's most expensive inventory. Even a small delay in sourcing or production can have significant operational and financial consequences, putting customer commitments, project timelines and millions of dollars in revenue at risk.

"The companies building tomorrow's energy infrastructure can't afford disconnected planning," said Mark Morgan, President, Global Commercial Operations at Kinaxis. "As supply chains become more complex and demand continues to accelerate, organizations need the ability to understand the impact of change instantly, make confident decisions and orchestrate action across their operations. That's exactly what Kinaxis delivers and we're incredibly proud to help Ansaldo Energia create a more connected, agile and resilient supply chain for the future."

Led by Kinaxis partner PwC, the implementation will help Ansaldo Energia improve execution, strengthen management of long lead-time materials and build a more agile, resilient supply chain as it joins a growing number of global industrial manufacturers using Maestro.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its industry-leading supply chain planning and orchestration platform visit www.kinaxis.com

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825222463/en/

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Erin Boyle Kinaxis

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Victoria Hyde-Dunn Kinaxis

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