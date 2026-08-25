Netmarble: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: ORIGIN TO LAUNCH "HALF-ANNIVERSARY UPDATE," INTRODUCING NEW HERO "BAN"

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced that its anime open-world RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will launch its Half-Anniversary update on August 26, featuring new hero Ban, ACT 16, limited-time events, and more.

Ban, the final member of "The Seven Deadly Sins" to join the game, is known as The Fox Sin of Greed and recognized for his immortal body and bold personality. In The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, Ban is a versatile hero who fights with Nunchaku, Greatsword, and Gauntlet. His arrival completes the full lineup of "The Seven Deadly Sins in the game."

The update will continue the main story with ACT 16, the equipment growth system "Transcendence," and the new boss Indura Monspeet in the new [Transcendence] difficulty. The game also added the quest "Memory of Dimensions" on August 12, recreating the original anime and manga's opening encounter.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin also recently improved accessibility for new and returning players. After completing the tutorial, players are guaranteed to obtain the popular hero [SSR Meliodas] from their first draw.

To celebrate the anniversary, "Half Anniversary Festival" will be held. Through the "Spin, Orb of Greed" event, a total of 500 million Star Fragments will be distributed during the event period. Players can also join the Half-Anniversary Festival Poll from August 26 to September 2, plus "A Small Gift from " and the "Half-Anniversary Reward Selection Check-In Event." More details can be found on the official website.

Based on the hit Japanese manga and anime IP The Seven Deadly Sins, which has sold over 55 million copies globally, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin lets players explore Britannia in a vast open world. It features tag-based combat, combination skills, and customizable teams using diverse characters and weapons. Multiplayer elements include forming parties for exploration or teaming up to defeat bosses.

To stay updated, follow The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on its official YouTube, X, Facebook, and Discord channels.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project, MBS. All Rights Reserved.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Production Committee, TX

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Production Committee.

©2026, "PlayStation", "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-seven-deadly-sins-origin-to-launch-half-anniversary-update-introducing-new-hero-ban-302858878.html