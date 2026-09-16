Netmarble Corporation: RAVEN2 OPENS FRESH START SERVER "ZERO" WITH "LEGENDARY FESTIVAL" REWARDS

First Fresh Start Server ZERO Eases Growth and Competition Barriers, While Existing Servers Receive "Legendary Festival" Rewards

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has launched a major update for its dark fantasy MMORPG RAVEN2, opening the game's first fresh start server "ZERO," alongside "Legendary Festival" for existing servers.

ZERO opened on September 15 (UTC +0) as a specialized server with a different ruleset from existing servers. Built for new and returning players, ZERO eases growth burdens, monetization pressure, PK stress, and competition barriers through increased equipment drop rates and EXP gains, adjusted combat balance, and a simplified progression structure that excludes Mythic-grade Summons and Awakenings. A key feature is Farming Crystals, which allows players to obtain Crystals, a core in-game currency, through hunting and gameplay.

Certain fields are peace zones where PK is disabled, while field bosses in these zones allow broader participation, guild crafting materials, and high-grade equipment crafting. ZERO currently lets players experience Abyss 1F and the Sinerim region, with future content to follow sequentially.

ZERO-exclusive events offer 550 Summon Scrolls, Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar, weekly chances to obtain Heroic Holy Garment or Familiar during the first month after launch, and level milestone chests. The ZERO Special Corps Member Growth Event provides Heroic equipment and skill books, while the [ZERO] Special Starter Package, containing Heroic Holy Garment (1) Summon Scroll, Heroic Familiar (1) Summon Scroll and more, is available to all players upon login.

For existing servers, "Legendary Festival" offers Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar, 330 Summon Scrolls, Abyss-related benefits, and the upgraded Elite Special Corps Member Growth Event with high-grade equipment and more. Running through October 7, the event dungeon "Full Moon Forest" will be available across both existing servers and ZERO, offering generous rewards to participants.

An official sequel to Raven (EvilBane: The Iron King), RAVEN2 is a blockbuster MMORPG set in a dark fantasy realm reimagined with unrivaled graphics. As a member of the Special Corps, players will embark on a journey to investigate dangerous and bizarre incidents under royal order, and engage in a large-scale, cruel war.

For more information about RAVEN2, stay tuned to the game's official forum, YouTube channel and Facebook.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, RAVEN2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

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