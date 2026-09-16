Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
NE

WKN: 4588 | ISIN: KR7251270005 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NETMARBLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETMARBLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 06:06 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Netmarble Corporation: RAVEN2 OPENS FRESH START SERVER "ZERO" WITH "LEGENDARY FESTIVAL" REWARDS

First Fresh Start Server ZERO Eases Growth and Competition Barriers, While Existing Servers Receive "Legendary Festival" Rewards

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has launched a major update for its dark fantasy MMORPG RAVEN2, opening the game's first fresh start server "ZERO," alongside "Legendary Festival" for existing servers.

ZERO opened on September 15 (UTC +0) as a specialized server with a different ruleset from existing servers. Built for new and returning players, ZERO eases growth burdens, monetization pressure, PK stress, and competition barriers through increased equipment drop rates and EXP gains, adjusted combat balance, and a simplified progression structure that excludes Mythic-grade Summons and Awakenings. A key feature is Farming Crystals, which allows players to obtain Crystals, a core in-game currency, through hunting and gameplay.

Certain fields are peace zones where PK is disabled, while field bosses in these zones allow broader participation, guild crafting materials, and high-grade equipment crafting. ZERO currently lets players experience Abyss 1F and the Sinerim region, with future content to follow sequentially.

ZERO-exclusive events offer 550 Summon Scrolls, Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar, weekly chances to obtain Heroic Holy Garment or Familiar during the first month after launch, and level milestone chests. The ZERO Special Corps Member Growth Event provides Heroic equipment and skill books, while the [ZERO] Special Starter Package, containing Heroic Holy Garment (1) Summon Scroll, Heroic Familiar (1) Summon Scroll and more, is available to all players upon login.

For existing servers, "Legendary Festival" offers Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar, 330 Summon Scrolls, Abyss-related benefits, and the upgraded Elite Special Corps Member Growth Event with high-grade equipment and more. Running through October 7, the event dungeon "Full Moon Forest" will be available across both existing servers and ZERO, offering generous rewards to participants.

An official sequel to Raven (EvilBane: The Iron King), RAVEN2 is a blockbuster MMORPG set in a dark fantasy realm reimagined with unrivaled graphics. As a member of the Special Corps, players will embark on a journey to investigate dangerous and bizarre incidents under royal order, and engage in a large-scale, cruel war.

For more information about RAVEN2, stay tuned to the game's official forum, YouTube channel and Facebook.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, RAVEN2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raven2-opens-fresh-start-server-zero-with-legendary-festival-rewards-302876196.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.