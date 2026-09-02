Netmarble Corporation: RAVEN2'S FRESH START SERVER "ZERO" NOW OPEN FOR PRE-REGISTRATION

First Fresh Start Server ZERO to Grand Launch on September 15 (UTC+0) with Exclusive Rewards and Growth Support Events

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has opened pre-registration for ZERO, the fresh start server for its dark fantasy MMORPG RAVEN2. Pre-registration is now available through a dedicated website ahead of ZERO's grand opening on September 15 (UTC+0).

Players who complete pre-registration through the dedicated website will receive the [ZERO] Special Starter Package, which includes Heroic Holy Garment (1) Summon Scroll, Heroic Familiar (1) Summon Scroll, Elite Spec. C Member's Accessory Selection Chest, +2 Dazzling Relic Chest (4 Types), 200 Spec. C Enhancement Stone Chests, and 5 million Gold.

ZERO is the first fresh start server introduced since the launch of RAVEN2. Designed to ease the burden of character progression, monetization pressure, PK (Player Killing), and competitive stress compared to existing servers, ZERO offers a more accessible environment for both new and returning players. The server will introduce the Farming Crystal system, which allows players to earn Crystals through gameplay, and players can experience significantly increased equipment drop rates and EXP gains.

Exclusive ZERO events will also be available following the server opening. Players can receive up to 550 Summon Scrolls, guaranteed Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar, and weekly Heroic Holy Garment or Familiar rewards for the first month after launch. Level milestone chests will also be provided as players progress, while the Special Corps Growth Event will offer high-grade rewards, including Heroic equipment and skill books, simply through gameplay.

To celebrate the opening of ZERO, special events will also be prepared for players on existing servers. These events will offer rewards including 330 Summon Scrolls and Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar, giving current players additional support alongside the launch of the new server.

An official sequel to Raven (EvilBane: The Iron King), RAVEN2 is a blockbuster MMORPG set in a dark fantasy realm reimagined with unrivaled graphics. As a member of the Special Corps, players will embark on a journey to investigate dangerous and bizarre incidents under royal order, and engage in a large-scale, cruel war.

For more information about RAVEN2, stay tuned to the game's official forum, YouTube channel and Facebook. Players can also visit the official website to find out more about the game.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, RAVEN2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

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