Veeva Systems: Veeva Vault CRM Selected by Biogen

Unified commercial platform to help speed the delivery of medicines to patients

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Biogen has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally.

"We are honored to provide Vault CRM as the agentic commercial foundation for Biogen as it delivers medicines that transform patients' lives," said Tom Schwenger, president and CCO at Veeva. "Bringing complex treatments to market requires a highly adaptive commercial strategy, and we are committed to providing the advanced capabilities needed to help accelerate patient impact around the world."

"Biogen and Veeva share a deep commitment to customer experience and innovation," said Guy Hadari, senior vice president, global CIO at Biogen. "We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite which includes the Agentic Call Report to generate Commercial Evidence. These applications provide the technology foundation for agentic commercial, the new commercial model that leverages AI to get the right medicines to more patients.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems

maria.scurry@veeva.com

Meera Lakhani-Patel

Veeva Systems, Europe

meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

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