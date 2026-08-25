Genova Property Group AB: Genova announces the expiration time for the tender offer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Genova Property Group AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Genova") announced on 24 August 2026, that the Company, in connection with the contemplated transaction of new green bonds denominated in SEK with a minimum issue amount of SEK 300 million under a total framework amount of SEK 600 million ("New Green Bonds"), invited the holders of the Company's outstanding senior unsecured green bonds with ISIN SE0022725XXX to participate in a tender offer as further described in the tender information document dated 24 August 2026 (the "Tender Information Document") subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Tender Information Document (the "Tender Offer").

In accordance with the Tender Information Document, the Company hereby announces that the Tender Offer will expire at 16.00 CEST today 25 August 2026, upon book close of the book building process for New Green Bonds, unless the Tender Offer is extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company. The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 4 September 2026. The Tender Offer is conditional upon the consummation of the issue of New Green Bonds (as defined in the Tender Information Document).

The tender information document is available on the following link: https://genova.se/investors/bonds/.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, Michael Moschewitz, mobile +46 (0)70-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se

About Genova

Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 30 June 2026, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 10.7 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

Genova - Smålandsgatan 12 - SE-111 46 Stockholm - www.genova.se