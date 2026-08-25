Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX) ("FST", or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that its KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 wedge shaft has been selected by TaylorMade Golf as the stock steel shaft across the newly launched Hi-Toe 5 wedge family.

TaylorMade introduced the Hi-Toe 5 and MyHi-Toe 5 wedges on August 13, 2026, with retail shipping beginning September 3, 2026. The Hi-Toe 5 is offered in 12 loft-and-grind configurations spanning 50 to 60 degrees across four sole grinds, with an additional low-bounce grind available through the custom MyHi-Toe 5 program. Hi-Toe 5 wedges retail for $199.99, and MyHi-Toe 5 wedges for $249.99.

Every stock steel configuration in the family is built with the KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 115 shaft, offered in both chrome and Black PVD finishes. Weighing 115 grams with 1.3 torque, the Hi-Rev 2.0 features an active tip section engineered to increase the effective loft of the clubhead at impact, producing a higher launch with added spin for greater stopping power and control on approach and short-game shots; performance characteristics that complement the Hi-Toe 5's forged carbon steel construction, full-face saw-milled grooves and RAW face with Spin Tread Technology.

The Hi-Toe franchise is among TaylorMade's most established wedge lines, with the Hi-Toe 5 representing the fifth generation of the design.

FST Chief Executive Officer, David Chuang, stated, "Being named the stock steel shaft across TaylorMade's new Hi-Toe 5 wedge family is another meaningful endorsement of KBS engineering, and it follows closely on the selection of our putter shafts across the Spider Tour and Spider ZT Max families. Wedges are where feel and precision matter most, and the Hi-Rev 2.0 was purpose-built to deliver higher launch and more spin where players need it. We believe placements of this kind, in flagship product lines from the industry's leading brands, continue to strengthen the KBS brand and broaden its reach with golfers worldwide."

The Hi-Toe 5 program builds on continued momentum in FST's OEM business, which recorded a 57 percent year-over-year increase in sales to OEM partners in the first half of 2026.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310780

Source: FST Corp.