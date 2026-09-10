Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX) ("FST" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that the Company will deliver a live corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference.

David Chuang, Chief Executive Officer, and Sebastian Tadla, Chief Financial Officer, of FST Corp., will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event on September 14-16, 2026.

FST Corp. Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 15, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM ET Format: Live presentation Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/b4a4befd-d4d5-466a-b741-c337c8aee31b

In addition to attending the conference, FST Corp. will host the KBS Golf Putter Fitting Experience, an on-site activation available to conference attendees on September 14-16, 2026.

The hands-on experience will feature a custom putting green setup, with a professional fitter offering complimentary demo fitting sessions to give participants a preview of the full putter-fitting experience. A display of the KBS staff bag will showcase a range of putters and shaft options available for demonstration and trial.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter raffles for various prizes, including a putter valued at $425, a driver valued at $650, and a premium golf bag valued at $300.

For information on attending the 2026 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, or to request a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313766