Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX) ("FST", or the "Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that its KBS putter shafts have been selected by TaylorMade Golf as the stock shafts across two newly launched putter families: the all-new Spider Tour putter family and the Spider ZT Max lineup.

In its June 4, 2026, announcement of the Spider Tour family, TaylorMade confirmed that all models across the four head shapes in the line, Spider Tour, Spider Tour X, Spider Tour F, and Spider Tour V, are equipped with the KBS CT Putter 120 Stepless Black shaft. The Spider Tour family, offered in a new torched PVD finish, is available at TaylorMadeGolf.com and retail outlets at a price of $349.99 per putter.

TaylorMade separately announced the Spider ZT Max, a high-MOI mallet putter offered in three configurations, each built around a KBS shaft: the Standard model features the KBS CT Putter 120 Stepless shaft, the Counterbalance model a 155-gram KBS Custom Graphite shaft, and the Long model a 210-gram KBS Custom Graphite shaft. In each configuration, the KBS shaft is a core element of the putter's design, bored directly toward the center of gravity of the putter head to produce a consistent, toe-up orientation at address. Spider ZT Max putters retail from $449.99 to $549.99.

According to TaylorMade, Spider putters have accumulated more PGA Tour wins than any other putter family since the start of 2024, including recent major championship victories by the world's top-ranked players.

FST Chief Executive Officer, David Chuang, stated, "The selection of KBS shafts across TaylorMade's newest Spider putter families is a powerful validation of the KBS brand and the engineering behind it. Having our steel and graphite putter shafts featured as stock equipment in one of the most recognized putter franchises in golf reflects the trust that leading OEMs place in KBS performance, and we believe it will further expand the brand's visibility with golfers at every level."

The TaylorMade putter programs build on continued momentum in FST's OEM business, which recorded a 57 percent year-over-year increase in sales to OEM partners in the first half of 2026.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307839

Source: FST Corp.