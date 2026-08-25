Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (CSE: VEIL) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G1) ("IQT" or the "Company"), an enterprise AI infrastructure technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Husam Fezzani as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As Chief Executive Officer, he will lead the Company's corporate strategy, operations and commercial growth as IQT advances its portfolio and builds relationships with enterprise customers and strategic partners.

Mr. Fezzani succeeds Alan Guibord, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board and will continue to serve as a director of the Company. During his tenure as CEO, he helped guide IQT through important stages of its development, building the foundation from which the Company is now advancing its technology portfolio and commercialization strategy. As Chairman and a continuing director, Mr. Guibord will remain actively involved in supporting the Company's strategic direction and leadership team.

The leadership transition comes as IQT advances the commercialization of its portfolio of enterprise AI infrastructure technologies and expands its focus on helping organizations securely deploy and scale artificial intelligence across increasingly complex enterprise environments.

"I am excited to take on the role of CEO at an important stage in IQT's development," said Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "Enterprises are moving rapidly to adopt artificial intelligence, but doing so at scale requires a new generation of infrastructure capable of addressing security, privacy, trust and the realities of complex enterprise environments. IQT has assembled technologies with the potential to address some of these critical challenges. I look forward to working with our team, partners and shareholders to translate that technology into commercial solutions and build a meaningful enterprise technology company."

"It has been a privilege to lead the Company and work alongside the people who have helped bring us to this point," said Alan Guibord, Chairman of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "I am extremely proud of what we have built and equally excited about what lies ahead. Husam brings a rare combination of global enterprise technology experience, operational leadership and an understanding of what it takes to deploy mission-critical technology inside some of the world's largest organizations. I have tremendous confidence in his ability to lead IQT through its next stage of growth, and I look forward to working closely with him as Chairman."

About Husam Fezzani

Mr. Fezzani brings nearly three decades of experience spanning global banking and financial services, enterprise technology transformation, engineering and operations. Prior to joining IQT, he spent nearly 30 years at HSBC, one of the world's largest financial institutions, where he led large-scale technology initiatives and international teams across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, China and Hong Kong.

During his tenure at HSBC, Mr. Fezzani held a number of senior technology and engineering leadership roles supporting the bank's global operations. His responsibilities included enterprise platform modernization, building globally distributed engineering organizations, and overseeing mission-critical software delivery supporting hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.

As Global Engineering Head for HSBC Group's Commercial Technology Division, Mr. Fezzani managed development teams and drove consistent, high-quality software releases while minimizing disruption to customers. As HSBCnet Global Release Manager, he oversaw quarterly releases supporting more than 300,000 commercial customers globally.

Later, as Head of Strategic Replatforming Engineering, Mr. Fezzani led a globally distributed team across Vancouver, India and China in developing a new approach to modernizing the mainframe integration tier of HSBCnet. By combining Agile development, automation and DevOps practices, the initiative transformed the delivery of legacy technology migration and was subsequently adopted as a standard across Commercial Banking IT, reaching more than 5,000 engineers.

Mr. Fezzani has supported IQT as an honorary advisor prior to his appointment as CEO, providing him with an established understanding of the Company's technology, strategy and commercial objectives.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include the AIQu platform, which supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL, its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale. These innovations are complemented by IQT's Managed Services offering and the Company's SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.