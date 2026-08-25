

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced an agreement to acquire Precision Medicine Group, LLC, a global provider of clinical research and biopharma commercialization services, for approximately $2.25 billion.



McKesson, a healthcare company that provides pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare information technology, stated that the acquisition would enhance its clinical research and commercialization services, strengthen clinical trial execution, and broaden its clinical service offerings.



Upon completion of the deal, Precision Medicine Group will report within McKesson's Oncology & Multispecialty segment.



Margaret Keegan, chief executive officer of Precision Medicine Group, stated, 'Joining McKesson provides a compelling opportunity to extend the impact of our clinical and commercial expertise for the benefit of our customers, partners and patients they serve.'



In pre-market hours, MCK is trading at $871.38, down 0.26% on the NYSE.



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