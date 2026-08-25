Integrated engineering work will support development of the large-scale carbon storage project ahead of a final investment decision

Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced it has been selected as strategic reservoir partner for the Havstjerne carbon storage project in the Norwegian North Sea, providing technology and engineering services for the concept and front-end engineering and design (FEED) phases. The Havstjerne project is a large-scale offshore carbon storage development in Norway intended to serve industrial emitters across Europe, operated by Harbour Energy (LSE: HBR) in consortium with Stella Maris CCS, a Yinson Production company.

SLB will coordinate an integrated project scope that connects analysis of the underground storage reservoir with injection well design, subsea infrastructure and plans for monitoring stored CO2 as the Havstjerne partnership develops the project's technical, cost and schedule basis ahead of a final investment decision. The scope includes concept and FEED studies delivered through close collaboration between SLB and its OneSubsea joint venture.

"Carbon storage projects are moving from individual technical studies toward integrated development models that connect the subsurface, wells and offshore infrastructure," said Gavin Rennick, president of SLB's New Energy and Industrial business. "Havstjerne demonstrates how SLB can bring together its technology, engineering and project integration capabilities to help customers develop the technical basis needed to advance large-scale carbon storage projects."

SLB will provide the early engineering study, subsurface and reservoir maturation and wells, while SLB OneSubsea will deliver the concept and FEED of the subsea injection system, comprising the template manifold, all-electric trees, control system, umbilical and distribution system. This integrated approach is intended to improve technical coordination across the storage system and reduce the number of technical and contractual interfaces.

An appraisal well drilled in 2025 confirmed reservoir quality suitable for CO2 injection and storage, providing an important technical basis for the project's continued development. The Havstjerne project also received 225 million euros from the EU Innovation Fund in 2025 and has selected a low-pressure floating storage and injection concept focused on system reliability, low cost and commercial flexibility.

"Havstjerne is being matured to provide a cost-effective, large-scale offshore CO2 storage for European industrial emitters," said Mark van Aerssen, Havstjerne project manager. "This integrated approach will help us further define the project's technical, cost and schedule basis while strengthening coordination across critical interfaces."

"The Havstjerne project demonstrates how collaboration across the value chain can help advance carbon storage solutions," said Lars Gunnar Vogt, chief technical officer of Yinson Production. "We believe large-scale, cost-competitive CO2 storage infrastructure will play an important role in serving industrial emitters, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Harbour Energy and SLB."

Key points:

SLB was selected as strategic reservoir partner for the concept and front-end engineering and design (FEED) phases of the Havstjerne carbon storage project in the Norwegian North Sea.

Havstjerne is intended to provide large-scale offshore CO2 storage for European industrial emitters and received 225 million euros from the EU Innovation Fund in 2025.

SLB will coordinate an integrated scope that includes concept and FEED studies, subsurface and reservoir maturation, wells and the subsea injection system, delivered through close collaboration between SLB and its OneSubsea joint venture.

The integrated work will help the Havstjerne partnership develop the project's technical, cost and schedule basis ahead of a final investment decision. Havstjerne has selected a low-pressure floating storage and injection concept focused on system reliability, low cost and commercial flexibility.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

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