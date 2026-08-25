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WKN: A0YHMA | ISIN: US6200763075 | Ticker-Symbol: MTLA
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 09:30
411,70 Euro
-0,31 % -1,30
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1-Jahres-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
415,50416,7016:18
415,30416,9016:06
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2026 15:38 Uhr
134 Leser
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Motorola Solutions: Stories of Impact: A Conversation With Michele Gay, Co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / We all deserve safe places to learn, connect and thrive. The Stories of Impact podcast from the Motorola Solutions Foundation amplifies bold human voices. This series brings the real stories of advocates, innovators and community leaders who turn challenges into opportunities for lasting change.

In the first episode, Michele Gay, co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools, shares her powerful journey. Following the tragic loss of her daughter Josephine at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Michele transformed heartbreak into a mission of hope, dedicating herself to making schools safer for every child. Her vision: give every student, educator and parent the tools they need for safer learning.

Through a powerful partnership with the Motorola Solutions Foundation, Michele's story highlights how committed collaboration can drive innovative safety solutions and strengthen communities for the next generation.

Protecting schools is a shared responsibility. Tune in to Stories of Impact to hear Michele's full journey. Then, take action to support safety initiatives and help forge a brighter, safer future for every child.

Watch the Stories of Impact podcast clips on YouTube

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/stories-of-impact-a-conversation-with-michele-gay-co-founder-of-safe-and-sound-s-1211798

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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