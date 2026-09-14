Motorola Solutions: Supporting Today's Heroes and Tomorrow's Innovators

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Motorola Solutions

Behind every siren is a first responder facing the emotional toll of protecting their community. In classrooms worldwide, students are facing a different hurdle: a lack of the technology and mentorship required to succeed. These disparate challenges share a common solution. True community resilience demands sustained, purposeful investment in both - supporting the people who protect us today, while empowering the innovators of tomorrow.

Through its 2026 annual grant cycle, the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the philanthropic and charitable arm of Motorola Solutions, awarded 165 grants to 146 organizations across 20 countries. Providing over 2.5 million contact hours to more than one million participants, this funding focuses on two clear priorities: supporting the greatest challenges facing first responders and building clear pathways into technology and engineering for young leaders.

Protecting those who protect us

Supporting first responders is core to Motorola Solutions' purpose. Through the Foundation, that commitment goes beyond technology to focus on the people behind the uniform and the everyday realities of their jobs.

This cycle, the Foundation directed more than $1.8 million specifically toward mental health and trauma resilience programs, giving first responders access to peer care and specialized support. Targeted funding delivered 140,000 hours of leadership development to active personnel, building the next generation of public safety leaders within existing agencies. And more than 5,400 young people gained exposure to public safety career pathways, helping fill future workforce pipelines with qualified, motivated candidates.Together, these efforts care for today's responders while inspiring those who will follow them.

"With support from the Motorola Solutions Foundation since 2012, the Fire Service Executive Development Institute (FSEDI) has trained fire professionals across 237 fire departments in North America, positioning 143 participants to advance into leadership roles. This partnership makes a real impact, giving fire leaders the strength, resilience and community they need to protect their teams and lead with heart when their communities need them most." -Donna Black, CEO & Executive Director of International Association of Fire Chiefs

Opening doors for tomorrow's leaders

Talent is everywhere, but access to modern technology and engineering education isn't equal. Students in under-resourced schools often lack hands-on experience in areas that will define the workforce in the coming decades, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and robotics. The Foundation's grant program helps bridge this gap, funding dynamic learning environments where students build technical confidence, work alongside industry mentors and discover career paths once considered out of reach.

Recognizing that great educators drive lasting growth, the Foundation helped equip more than 1,500 teachers with specialized technology and engineering training. This teacher-first approach creates a powerful multiplier effect, ultimately extending learning to over 50,000 students in local classrooms.

In addition, the Foundation awarded more than $1.1 million in scholarships to over 350 future technology and engineering innovators, alleviating financial barriers for students who have the drive to pursue technical careers but lack the resources to get there.

"Throughout our 20-year partnership with the Foundation, we've empowered more than 46,000 students to see themselves as entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders. This support translates directly into action, giving young people from under-resourced communities the skills and confidence to dream big and drive the technology of tomorrow." - Scott Issen, President and CEO of Future Founders

Investing in people, transforming futures

The numbers tell part of the story. The human moments tell the rest - a dispatcher who finds respite after a grueling shift, a student who builds her first software program, a young person who discovers a career path he never thought was possible.

By backing those who protect our communities and equipping youth with the tools to shape tomorrow, the Motorola Solutions Foundation's 2026 grant program creates change that extends well beyond a single year or country.

Learn more about the Motorola Solutions Foundation grant recipients and community impact by visiting motorolasolutions.org/foundation.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/supporting-todays-heroes-and-tomorrows-innovators-1220476