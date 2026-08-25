The Adecco Group Appoints Britta Kroupa to Lead LHH Recruitment Solutions North America

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / The Adecco Group, the leading global talent and technology services company, today announced that Britta Kroupa has been appointed to lead LHH Recruitment Solutions North America.

Appointment: Britta Kroupa becomes leader of LHH Recruitment Solutions North America, succeeding Nicole Gable. Kroupa continues to lead Adecco Canada alongside the new role.

Business: LHH Recruitment Solutions North America provides professional permanent recruitment, professional staffing and executive solutions across Accounting & Finance, Legal, Technology, Supply Chain, Engineering, Marketing, Human Resources, and Executive Search.

Britta Kroupa appointed to lead LHH Recruitment Solutions North America

Britta Kroupa brings extensive business and P&L experience, complemented by deep expertise in people and organizational transformation. Before joining the Adecco Group in June of 2025, as Head of HR for the Americas, Kroupa led 3M Canada's Health Care and Consumer Business Groups and served as Country President of Philips Canada. She later led human resources for Philips North America, supporting approximately 18,000 employees. Kroupa continues to lead Adecco Canada alongside her new role.

Kroupa assumes leadership of the business at a time when organizations continue to seek specialized talent to drive growth and transformation. The Adecco Group sees significant opportunity to further expand its professional recruitment business and will continue investing in sector expertise, talent, and capabilities to help clients address their most critical hiring needs.

"I have spent much of my career on the client side accountable for the workforce of large organizations," said Britta Kroupa, leader of LHH Recruitment Solutions North America. "Having led HR organizations for several years, I understand first-hand the challenges our clients are facing today. I know how important it is to have a partner whose recruiters have worked in the field they are hiring for. The specialist depth in Accounting & Finance, Legal, Technology, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Engineering, Marketing, and Executive Search is this team's advantage. I am excited at the chance to lead our team to grow our business."

Nicole Gable departs LHH Recruitment Solutions North America

Nicole Gable held leadership roles across LHH's professional recruitment businesses and Akkodis over the past decade, returning teams to growth and building high-performing cultures. For the past 18 months, Gable served as President of LHH Recruitment Solutions North America, the largest business in LHH's largest region. Under her leadership, the business launched the U.S. Retained Executive Search and Interim Practice, earned industry recognition from Forbes, the Everest Group and others, and delivered record growth.

Industry recognition for LHH Recruitment Solutions

Everest Group, 2026: LHH Recruitment Solutions was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 PEAK Matrix U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions report for IT, Engineering, and Business and Professionals. This is the fourth consecutive year LHH has been named a Leader, dating to 2023. The Star Performer distinction recognized sourcing strength across accounting and finance, legal, human resources, supply chain, administrative and management roles.

Forbes, 2026: LHH was named one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2026 by Forbes and Statista, recognized across all three categories: Executive Recruiting, Professional Recruiting and Temporary Staffing. The ranking is based on more than 18,000 survey recommendations from external recruiters, HR managers and job candidates.

Forbes, 2025: LHH Recruitment Solutions was named to Forbes' 2025 lists of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms.

About the Adecco Group The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital engineering consulting to innovate and accelerate business transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). https://www.adeccogroup.com/

Media contact:

Liliana Chacon-Menay

Email: Liliana.Chacon-Menay@lhh.com

Phone: +1.703.220.6868

SOURCE: LHH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-adecco-group-appoints-britta-kroupa-to-lead-lhh-recruitment-1211435