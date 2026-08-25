NVIDIA Announces Jetson Orin Nano 2 Robotics Computer to Redefine Entry-Level Edge AI

News Summary:

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer for entry-level edge AI, enables millions of developers worldwide to build robots, delivery and inspection drones, and vision AI systems for frontier physical AI applications.

Jetson Orin Nano 2 delivers 2x the inference performance of its predecessor in the same form factor and consumes 40% less power at the same performance.

More than 3 million developers have built on the NVIDIA robotics stack, with Cognex, Doosan Bobcat and Matic among the first to adopt and explore Jetson Orin Nano 2.

Ecosystem partners are building carrier boards, hardware systems and reference solutions to help customers accelerate time to market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer set to redefine entry-level edge AI - putting frontier-class generative AI performance in the hands of millions of developers.

As AI models grow smaller and more efficient, more edge devices can become autonomous systems that understand context, interpret language and images, and act in real time. To bring these capabilities into physical machines like robots, delivery and inspection drones, and vision AI systems, developers need compact, energy-efficient robotics computers built for edge AI.

"Today's small and medium frontier models have reached the accuracy of last year's largest frontier models, unlocking real-time intelligence for edge devices," said Deepu Talla, vice president of robotics and edge AI at NVIDIA. "The Jetson Orin Nano 2 computer puts that breakthrough within reach of millions of developers, delivering the performance and energy efficiency needed for real-time reasoning at the edge."

Cognex, Doosan Bobcat and Matic are among the first to adopt and explore Jetson Orin Nano 2.

A Major Leap for Entry-Level Edge AI

Featuring 78 trillion operations per second of AI compute, 8GB of memory and an 8-core Arm CPU, Jetson Orin Nano 2 delivers a significant leap in AI and video-processing performance in a cost-effective, power-efficient system.

Jetson Orin Nano 2 achieves 2x the inference performance of Jetson Orin Nano Super through improved Tensor Cores and higher memory bandwidth, while maintaining the same compact form factor. In 15-watt mode, Jetson Orin Nano 2 consumes 40% less power to deliver the same performance as its predecessor.

Powered by NVIDIA's open software stack, NVIDIA Jetson agent skills and a rich AI ecosystem, Jetson Orin Nano 2 enables developers to run the latest large language models and vision language models optimized for memory-efficient edge inference - including open models like NVIDIA Cosmos and NVIDIA Nemotron , Gemma 4 and Qwen 3 - to rapidly build advanced AI applications.

Partner Ecosystem and Millions of Robotics Developers Build on Jetson

More than 3 million developers are building on NVIDIA's robotics stack, and with Jetson Orin Nano 2, partners like Cognex, Doosan Bobcat, Matic and Wing are bringing real-world edge AI applications to compact devices, including home robots, vision AI systems, delivery and inspection drones, carrier boards, hardware systems and reference solutions.

Wing, a leading drone delivery company and subsidiary of Alphabet, is using Jetson Orin Nano Super and the NVIDIA software stack in its delivery drone fleet - and plans to evaluate Jetson Orin Nano 2 to advance real-time AI perception and reasoning for faster, safer delivery from local businesses to residential yards.

"Drone delivery depends on AI that can enable fast, reliable understanding of the real world," said Dinuka Abeywardena, head of perception at Wing. "Wing is exploring Jetson Orin Nano 2 to give us a path to more responsive, energy-efficient drones that can help make deliveries quicker and more dependable for customers."

Matic Robots, an advanced consumer robotics company, is adopting Jetson Orin Nano 2 to enable more intuitive interactions with its home cleaning robots, enabling them with conversational AI, gesture detection, deeper context of the home with precision mapping and semantic understanding, and autonomous cleaning capabilities.

"Home robots need to understand people, map spaces precisely, understand the layout of objects and spaces, and clean autonomously in dynamic and constantly changing environments," said Navneet Dalal, cofounder and CEO of Matic Robotics. "With Jetson Orin Nano 2, Matic can run state-of-the-art AI models at the edge in a compact home robotics platform built for real-time perception, interaction and navigation."

AAEON, ADLINK Advantech Aetina Antmicro , Aptiv, Auvidea, AVerMedia, Chuanglebo, Connect Tech , ForeCR, JWIPC, Neurealm, Plink, Realtimes, RidgeRun , RS, Seeed Studio, Tauro Tech, Twowin, TZTEK and YUAN are among other Jetson partners building carrier boards, hardware systems, customized AI software and reference solutions to help customers accelerate time to market.

Availability

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2 module and developer kit are expected to be available in the first half of 2027.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Paris Fox

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, Jetson, Jetson Orin Nano, Nemotron and NVIDIA Cosmos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

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NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer set to redefine entry-level edge AI, puts frontie...