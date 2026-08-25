

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), an American technology company, on Tuesday announced Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer aimed at entry-level edge AI applications, promising twice the inference performance of its predecessor while consuming 40% less power at the same performance.



The compact system is designed to help millions of developers build robots, drones and vision AI devices. Featuring 78 trillion operations per second of AI compute, 8GB of memory and an 8-core Arm CPU, Jetson Orin Nano 2 delivers a significant leap in AI and video-processing performance in a cost-efficient form factor.



Cognex, Doosan Bobcat and Matic are among the first companies to adopt the platform, while ecosystem partners including AAEON, ADLINK and Advantech are building carrier boards and hardware systems to accelerate deployment.



Alphabet's drone unit Wing said it plans to evaluate the new system to advance real-time AI perception and reasoning for faster, safer deliveries.



The module and developer kit are expected to be available in the first half of 2027.



On the Nasdaq, shares of NVIDIA are currently gaining 1.31 percent, changing hands at $211.21.



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