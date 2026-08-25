TOKYO, Aug 25, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu), Tokyu Construction Co., Ltd. (Tokyu Construction), and Kitano Construction Corp. (Kitano Construction) will conduct a field trial of an AI solution that supports construction process and risk management at Fujitsu Technology Park (FTP) from August 3 to December 25, 2026.At construction sites within FTP, numerous partner companies, equipment, and materials are involved, while processes such as scheduling, material procurement, applications, inspections, and approvals have complex interdependencies. By analyzing construction schedules, daily reports, procedures, inspection records, and other data, the AI aims to identify potential omissions and risks related to upcoming construction processes, material and personnel arrangements, and required confirmations one to two months in advance.Through the field trial, the three companies aim to reduce risks such as construction delays and omissions in procurement and applications, while addressing challenges including labor shortages and reliance on experienced site managers. The initiative is also expected to improve productivity and facilitate the transfer of expertise at increasingly complex construction sites.BackgroundThe construction industry faces challenges including labor shortages, an aging workforce, and reliance on skilled workers. Construction sites require limited personnel to manage a wide range of tasks, including process management, material procurement, approvals, and inspections.Omissions in planning and procurement can lead to project delays, rework, and safety risks. With growing demands for work-style reform and productivity improvements, there is also a need to create systems that enable younger personnel to perform high-quality site operations by systematically leveraging the knowledge of experienced site supervisors.Against this backdrop, expectations are increasing for initiatives that combine advanced site operations with AI- and data-driven knowledge transfer.Overview of the Field Trial1. OverviewAs part of the FTP Redevelopment Project [1], Fujitsu will verify the effectiveness of its AI for construction process management support with Tokyu Construction and Kitano Construction, targeting different construction works being carried out concurrently by the two companies.The field trial will evaluate:The accuracy of detecting planning omissions and potential delay risksThe usefulness of the information provided by the AIThe effectiveness of supporting site managers and reducing their workloadThe AI's ability to adapt to different data formats and operational processes, including drawings, schedules, and daily work reports used by different construction companies2. PeriodAugust 3, 2026 to December 25, 20263. LocationFujitsu Technology Park4. About the AI for construction process management supportThe AI for construction process management support comprehensively analyzes data accumulated in shared site files, such as drawings, construction schedules, and daily work reports, together with site data related to procedures, approvals, inspections, and safety instructions. Based on applicable laws, ordinances, regulations, and other requirements established by government agencies and municipalities, the AI supports the identification of potential omissions in required applications, material procurement, heavy equipment arrangements, inspections, and coordination with subcontractors. It also presents potential risks that could lead to construction delays, together with the supporting rationale. In addition, the AI supports prompt decision-making by site managers by analyzing discrepancies between construction schedules and daily reports and identifying potential impediments.5. Roles of Each CompanyFujitsu: Planning and development of the AI for construction process management support, analysis of site data, and verification of the AI.Tokyu Construction and Kitano Construction: Provision of site expertise and verification data, and evaluation and feedback from the perspective of construction operations.Future PlansThrough the field trial, Fujitsu, Tokyu Construction, and Kitano Construction will enhance the effectiveness of the AI based on identified issues and requirements.The companies aim to reduce project delays and rework, prevent omissions in applications, approvals, inspections, and material procurement, alleviate the burden of site operations, support young site supervisors, and reduce reliance on skilled workers.Fujitsu plans to further advance verification by utilizing its AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and quantum-inspired technology Digital Annealer. Going forward, Fujitsu will promote practical implementation, including integration with photo data, point cloud data, construction drawings, BIM data [2], and internal knowledge held by construction companies.Fujitsu aims to contribute to improved productivity, address labor shortages, and facilitate the transfer of expertise from skilled workers across the construction industry.Tokyu Construction and Kitano Construction will continue to actively promote the use of digital technologies, including AI, to achieve higher productivity at construction sites while enabling more flexible and efficient ways of working.(1) FTP Redevelopment ProjectThe FTP Redevelopment Project is an initiative promoted by Fujitsu in collaboration with Kawasaki City from 2025 to 2035. Based on the concept of "Open Innovation & Technology Park," the project aims to promote demonstrations of advanced technologies and regional co-creation.(2) BIM (Building Information Modeling) dataDigital data that adds material information, specifications, quantities, and information related to construction and maintenance management to a 3D building model.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, its 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Fujitsu's range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which it brings together to deliver sustainability transformation.Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.Find out more: FujitsuAbout Tokyu ConstructionFounded in 1959, Tokyu Construction is a member of the Tokyu Group, which operates a wide range of businesses serving everyday needs. The company is committed to providing residents with comfortable living environments that offer peace of mind.Find out more: Tokyu ConstructionAbout Kitano ConstructionKitano Construction Corp. is a general construction company founded in 1946 in Nagano, Japan. Specializing in building construction and civil engineering, the company undertakes projects across a wide range of sectors, including public facilities, hotels, commercial properties, residential developments, and infrastructure.Kitano Construction is committed to delivering high-quality construction while advancing digital transformation (DX) and sustainability initiatives that contribute to society.Find out more: Kitano ConstructionSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.