EQS-News: O3 Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Management Board



25.08.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

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O3 Holding GmbH - Change in the Management Board BEXBACH, GERMANY - 24th August 2026 - O3 Holding GmbH (the Company), the holding company of KD Pharma Group, announces today the appointment of Manja Boerman as Chief Executive Officer of KD Pharma Group, effective August 24, 2026. Manja brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. Throughout her career, she has successfully led global organizations, built high-performing leadership teams, driven transformational growth, and overseen complex international operations across research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization. She has held CEO and President positions at several leading companies, including Catalent Pharma Solutions, Aesica Pharmaceuticals, Patheon Biologics, Kiadis Pharma, DSM Pharmaceutical Products and most recently served as interim CEO of Prothya Biosolutions. She also serves on the boards of several international life sciences companies. The company thanks Adam Ismail and Thomas Strauch for their excellent leadership during the past months as interim Co-Chief Executive Officers and their work to improve the position of the Company. Adam and Thomas will continue in their respective roles as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "We are confident that Manja's leadership, strategic vision, and extensive industry expertise will help accelerate KD Pharma Group's continued growth and strengthen our position as a global leader in our industry," said Adam Ismail. "Manja's experience will be invaluable in helping continue the Company's move to a solid financial position in the wake of a turbulent industry environment," added Thomas Strauch. "The KD Pharma Group is a respected leader in the omega-3 lipids field with a tremendous heritage of technological innovation, so I am honored to help lead the company into its next phase of growth," commented Manja Boerman. ABOUT KD PHARMA GROUP The KD Pharma Group is a CDMO that creates health solutions in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also the worldwide leading producer Omega-3 fatty acids for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets, formulation and encapsulation services, with over 700 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Peru and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit www.kdpharmagroup.com to learn more. IMPORTANT INFORMATION This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to KD Pharma Group. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. KD Pharma Group assumes no obligation to update or develop such statements in light of new information or future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A variety of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.



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