EQS-Ad-hoc: O3 Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

O3 Holding GmbH: O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q4 2025 Interim Report



02-March-2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q4 2025 Interim Report

BIOGGIO, SWITZERLAND, 28 February 2026 - O3 Holding GmbH (the Company), the holding company of KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, announces that the publication of its Q4 2025 Interim Report, due under the bond terms for The Company's FRN Senior Secured EUR 180,000,000 bond issue with ISIN NO0013360552 issued on 28 October 2024, has now been published on the Company's website ( www.kdpharmagroup.com/investor-relations ).

For further information please contact:

investor.relations@kdpharmagroup.com