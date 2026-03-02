EQS-Ad-hoc: O3 Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q4 2025 Interim Report
BIOGGIO, SWITZERLAND, 28 February 2026 - O3 Holding GmbH (the Company), the holding company of KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, announces that the publication of its Q4 2025 Interim Report, due under the bond terms for The Company's FRN Senior Secured EUR 180,000,000 bond issue with ISIN NO0013360552 issued on 28 October 2024, has now been published on the Company's website (www.kdpharmagroup.com/investor-relations).
For further information please contact:
investor.relations@kdpharmagroup.com
End of Inside Information
