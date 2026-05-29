EQS-News: O3 Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report



29.05.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report





BIOGGIO, SWITZERLAND, 29 May 2026 - O3 Holding GmbH (the Company), the holding company of KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, announces that the Q1 2026 Interim Report, due under the bond terms for The Company's FRN Senior Secured EUR 180,000,000 bond issue with ISIN NO0013360552 issued on 28 October 2024, has now been published on the Company's website ( www.kdpharmagroup.com/investor-relations ).





For further information please contact: investor.relations@kdpharmagroup.com

