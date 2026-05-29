EQS-News: O3 Holding GmbH
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|O3 Holding GmbH
|Am Kraftwerk 6
|66450 Bexbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)68 26 97 97 00
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@kdpharmagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://kdpharmagroup.com
|ISIN:
|NO0013360552
|WKN:
|A383V0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2336176
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2336176 29.05.2026 CET/CEST