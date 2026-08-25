

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HEICO CORP (HEI-A) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $235.43 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $177.34 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $1.413 billion from $1.148 billion last year.



HEICO CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $235.43 Mln. vs. $177.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $1.413 Bln vs. $1.148 Bln last year.



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