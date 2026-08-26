BioVersys AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, Switzerland. August 26, 2026, 7.00am CET / CEST
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today the reporting of its half-year 2026 financial results, along with a business update and the hosting of an investor, analyst and media conference call.
BioVersys contact
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2388598 26.08.2026 CET/CEST