QLife Holding AB: QLIFE HOLDING AB, Interim Report Q2, April - June 2026

Building Momentum Through Partnerships and Innovation

The full report is attached and can also be found here: https://qlifeholding.com/en/investors/finansiella-rapporter

Financial summary - second quarter 2026

Revenue in the period amounted to kSEK 728 (104). Revenue from contracted feasibility study.

EBITDA for the period amounted to kSEK -4,720 (-4,899), and net loss kSEK -4,978 (-5,174)

The total cash flow in the second quarter amounted to kSEK -2,617 (-2,056).

Earnings per share before/after dilution for the quarter amounted to SEK -0.17 (-0.62), calculated on weighted average number of shares in the period.

Significant events - second quarter of 2026

On 23 April Qlife informs that the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products ("ISP") has approved remaining shareholders related to the rights issue, the results of which were announced on 24 March 2026. The ISP has assessed that there is no reason to assume that the investments in question are foreign direct investments that could have a harmful effect on Sweden's security or on public order or public safety in Sweden. The notifications are therefore left without action.

On 23 April the shareholders of Qlife Holding AB are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026 at the offices of Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå at Stortorget 8 in Malmö.

On 1 June 2026 Qlife announces that it has entered into a fully funded feasibility agreement with a global pharma company to test the feasibility on Egoo Health for a specific biomarker application.

Significant events - after the second quarter of 2026

On 17 July 2026 Qlife provides business update for the first half of 2026. The company emphasizes that it has diligently worked to advance multiple strategic partnership initiatives across both pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors, while maintaining steady progress on its Egoo Health platform and regulatory milestones.

Letter from the CEO

Revenue and Commercial Progress

The first half of 2026 has been a period of solid progress for Qlife.

During the second quarter, we secured and initiated a fully financed feasibility project with a global pharmaceutical company. This project is an important milestone for us. Not only does it provide revenue, but it also demonstrates that leading pharmaceutical companies see potential in the Egoo platform and its ability to bring testing and health monitoring closer to patients.

More broadly, we have continued to move forward on several strategic initiatives across both the pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors. At the same time, we have strengthened the technological, commercial, and regulatory foundations of our business. Together, these activities reflect growing interest in decentralized healthcare solutions and digital health technologies.

Advancing Pharmaceutical Partnerships

Our most important activity during the period has been the continued progression of the feasibility project with a global pharmaceutical company. The project is advancing according to plan, and the final deliveries are expected after the summer. Once completed, we look forward to discussing the possibility of expanding the collaboration into a broader next-stage project.

We are also working with another global pharmaceutical company to explore a new application of the Egoo platform focused on long-term health monitoring.

The goal is to combine data from several biomarkers measured over time to provide a clearer picture of an individual's health status, treatment response, and overall health development as they age. Potential applications include metabolic health, weight management, and healthy ageing.

The rapid growth of GLP-1 therapies is creating increased demand for tools that can help patients and healthcare providers understand the broader health effects of treatment, beyond weight loss alone. We believe Egoo could play an important role by enabling convenient monitoring of relevant biomarkers directly from the home.

These activities strengthen our belief that the future of diagnostics is not only about individual test results, but also about understanding how health changes over time and using that information to support better healthcare decisions.

Expanding the Diagnostic Platform

Alongside our pharmaceutical activities, we continue to expand the capabilities of the Egoo platform through strategic partnerships.

Our collaboration with Hipro Biotechnology continues to develop according to plan, and discussions with potential partners around the Hipro A1 platform are progressing positively. These activities may help expand the range of tests that can be offered through Egoo in the future.

We also continue validation activities related to three diagnostic assays covered by our previously announced collaboration framework. These initiatives are focused on important disease areas such as diabetes, heart failure and kidney disease, where regular monitoring can play an important role in improving patient outcomes.

Our objective remains clear: to make Egoo increasingly valuable by expanding the range of clinically relevant tests available on the platform.

Regulatory Progress

Regulatory progress remains an important focus area.

During the first half of the year, we remained on schedule in the IVDR certification process for Egoo PHE, our proof-of-concept immunodiagnostic application.

Achieving certification would be an important milestone for the company and further demonstrate our ability to bring innovative home-testing solutions to market. It also strengthens our position as we continue discussions with both pharmaceutical and diagnostic partners.

Building a Partnership-Driven Platform

Healthcare is changing. More care is moving from hospitals and clinics into people's homes, and there is increasing demand for solutions that help patients take a more active role in managing their health.

We believe Egoo is well positioned to benefit from this trend.

Our strategy is built around partnerships. Rather than building every opportunity ourselves, we work with pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and digital health companies that can help accelerate adoption of the platform and expand its use across multiple healthcare applications.

Over time, we believe this approach can create value through increased platform usage, expanding test menus, and future digital health services built around health data and patient monitoring.

Future Growth Opportunities

Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities emerging at the intersection of diagnostics, digital health, chronic disease management, and healthy ageing.

The increasing demand for personalized healthcare, combined with growing adoption of therapies such as GLP-1 treatments, is creating a need for better ways to monitor patient health over time. We believe Egoo has the potential to become an important tool in this evolving healthcare landscape by providing frequent, accessible, and actionable health insights outside traditional healthcare settings.

As additional tests, applications, and partnerships are added to the platform, we believe the long-term value and commercial potential of the Egoo ecosystem will continue to grow.

Looking Ahead

As we enter the second half of 2026, several important initiatives continue to move forward.

Our priorities remain:

Completing the ongoing pharmaceutical feasibility project and exploring a potential next-stage collaboration.

Expanding pharmaceutical partnerships focused on patient monitoring and therapy management.

Broadening the range of tests available on the Egoo platform.

Continuing progress toward IVDR certification of Egoo PHE.

Strengthening the commercial foundation for long-term platform adoption.

While significant work remains ahead, we are encouraged by the progress achieved during the first half of the year. The increasing engagement from potential partners, combined with our continued regulatory and commercial progress, gives us confidence in the opportunities ahead.

On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank our shareholders, employees, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and confidence in Qlife.

Thomas Warthoe

Göteborg, 26 August 2026

This disclosure contains information that Qlife Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-08-2026 08:30 CET

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

tw@egoo.health

+45 21 63 35 34