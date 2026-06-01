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WKN: A40H7V | ISIN: SE0022574331 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG0
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 09:40
0,233 Euro
+42,29 % +0,069
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Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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QLIFE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,1840,23210:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
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QLife Holding AB: Qlife enters fully funded feasibility agreement with global pharma company for Egoo Health biomarker application

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinical-grade home diagnostics, announces that it has entered into a feasibility agreement with a global pharmaceutical company with the objective to evaluate a specific biomarker on Egoo Health related to a therapeutic application. The feasibility agreement is fully funded by the pharma company.

The feasibility study represents a first step toward a potential collaboration focused on dedicated R&D and regulatory proceedings and future supply of Egoo Health systems for the targeted application.

While the pharmaceutical partner remains undisclosed at this stage, the collaboration is anchored in a defined clinical and commercial use case where decentralized, high quality biomarker measurement is viewed as strategically important.

"This feasibility program is designed to answer the technical and integration questions required to move into a long-term development and supply collaboration. Our partner has a clear strategic interest in this application, and the structure of the project reflects that ambition." said Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

Strengthening Qlife's partner driven growth model

This announcement underscores Qlife's continued strategic focus on partner-led development, where global pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies leverage the Egoo platform as a scalable backbone for biomarker-driven therapeutic applications.

The Company is increasingly focusing its R&D investments on co-development models that:

  • Reduce time from feasibility to deployment
  • Enable application-specific optimisation
  • Support long-term supply and lifecycle collaboration

This approach allows Qlife to concentrate resources on programs with clear commercial pull and defined downstream economics.

Qlife will provide further updates as key milestones are achieved.

This disclosure contains information that Qlife Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2026-06-01 09:00 CET.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, CEO
tw@egoo.health
+45 21 63 35 34

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, developing and marketing the innovative Egoo.Health medical technology platform. The platform aims to provide individuals with access to clinical biomarker data through home testing. Qlife is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.qlifeholding.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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