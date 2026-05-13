QLife Holding AB: QLIFE HOLDING AB, Interim Report Q1, January - March 2026

Approaching strategic partnerships

The full report is attached and can also be found here: https://qlifeholding.com/en/investors/finansiella-rapporter

Financial summary - first quarter 2026

Revenue in the period amounted to kSEK 21 (110).

EBITDA for the period amounted to kSEK -5,502 (-5,269), and net loss kSEK -6,225 (-6,120)

The total cash flow in the first quarter amounted to kSEK 5,387 (-8).

Earnings per share before/after dilution for the quarter amounted to SEK -0.73 (-0.73), calculated on weighted average number of shares in the period.

Significant events - first quarter of 2026

On 15. January Qlife announces a major milestone: the Egoo HbA1c blood test for diabetes management has achieved best-in-class precision with a coefficient of variation (CV) below 3%. This achievement positions Egoo optimally for partnering and commercialisation potentially, the first home-use HbA1c test to meet the same stringent clinical and regulatory standards as central laboratory testing.

On 19. January Qlife announces that it is preparing a pilot project for blood testing in pharmacies across Denmark, Sweden and the UK. Inspired by the success of the UK's Pharmacy First program, which has now been in operation for a few years and demonstrated significant benefits for both patients and the healthcare system, Qlife is executing on its plans to bring its blood testing platforms to the pharmacy sector. The company is in this way strengthening its access to customers through consumer centric testing channels.

On 22. January Qlife announces that it, subject to the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, has resolved to carry out a Rights Issue of 15,679,521 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders. The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set at SEK 2.0 per share. Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 31.4 million before deduction of issue costs.

On 26. January Qlife announces that the Company has formally submitted its Egoo PHE home-testing system for regulatory approval under the European IVDR regulation to the relevant Notified Body and authorities. This marks a major milestone in Qlife's mission to make high-quality, decentralized testing for Phenylalanine (PHE) available for patients living with Phenylketonuria (PKU).

On 25. February Qlife announces that the previously communicated pilot project for blood testing in pharmacies has now been launched.

On 13. March Qlife announces that, following strong interest from hospitals in China in evaluating the Egoo platform, its strategic partner Hipro Biotechnology will accelerate the path towards commercialisation based on its full responsibility for the continued development, local adaptation, regulatory approval of Egoo in China.

On 17. March Qlife provides a business update covering recent milestones, ongoing progress, and priorities for the coming quarters.

On 24. March Qlife informs the outcome of the Rights Issue. which was announced on on 22. January. The Rights Issue has been subscribed to a total of approximately 82.9 percent, and the Company will thus receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 26.0 million, before set-offs and issue costs.

Significant events - after the first quarter of 2026

On 23. April Qlife informs that the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products ("ISP") has approved remaining shareholders related to the rights issue, the results of which were announced on 24. March 2026. The ISP has assessed that there is no reason to assume that the investments in question are foreign direct investments that could have a harmful effect on Sweden's security or on public order or public safety in Sweden. The notifications are therefore left without action.

On 23. April the shareholders of Qlife Holding AB are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting on 27. May 2026 at the offices of Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå at Stortorget 8 in Malmö.

Letter from the CEO -

Approaching strategic partnerships

Operational focus

The first quarter of 2026 represents an important phase in Qlife's continued strategic development. During the quarter, we have strengthened our emphasis on collaboration and partnership driven growth - alongside our existing commercial activities.

Qlife's strategy is centered on building the Egoo Health platform as a scalable and modular solution for decentralized blood testing. The platform is designed to support a range of commercial models, including direct product offerings as well as integration into partners' existing portfolios, pipelines, and distribution structures. Over time, we have increased our emphasis on partnerships as an efficient way to scale the platform, broaden its range of applications and bringing the platform and products to end users

Partnership discussions

During the quarter, Qlife has been engaged in advanced partnership discussions across several strategically important segments. These include pharmacy distribution, global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies for specific applications, as well as pharmaceutical companies seeking solutions to monitor disease stage, progression, and treatment safety. While these discussions differ in scope, structure and perspective, they reflect growing interest in platform based collaboration models enabled by Egoo Health. We expect one or more such partnerships to materialize during 2026, subject to successful completion of ongoing discussions and activities.

To support this development, Qlife has continued to strengthen the Egoo Health product portfolio, maintaining technological performance, patented innovation and regulatory readiness, and progressing structured discussions with potential partners. This approach allows the Company to support both near term activities and to build a foundation for scalable, long term value creation.

New Egoo Health website

A visible milestone during the quarter was the launch of Egoo Health website, which reflects the platforms sharpened strategic segments focus. The website positions Egoo Health at the center of Qlife's identity and highlights the platform's capabilities, modular architecture, and broad application potential. It also underscores the increasing importance of partnerships as part of Qlife's growth strategy, while continuing to support dialogue with customers and stakeholders across different segments.

Finances

From an operational and financial perspective, Q1 has been characterized by continued discipline in cost control and capital allocation. Revenues remain limited, which is consistent with the Company's phased approach to commercialization and its focus on platform development, validation, and strategic engagements.

Expectations for the future

Looking ahead, Qlife will continue to develop the Egoo Health platform, and evaluate commercial opportunities with potential partners across pharma, IVD, pharmacy, and consumer health. While the timing of any specific agreements is associated with some uncertainty, we see the current level of engagement as an encouraging indication of the relevance of our platform and strategic direction.

I would like to thank our shareholders, partners, and employees for their continued support as Qlife progresses through this phase of strategic development.

Göteborg, 13. May 2026

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Qlife Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 13-05-2026 08:30 CET