Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: QLIFE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027778085 Order Book: 488140 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of QLife Holding AB, the last trading day in QLife Holding AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-04-10 to 2026-04-08.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB