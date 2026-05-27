QLife Holding AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Qlife Holding AB

Qlife Holding AB held its Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026. At the meeting, the following resolutions were made.

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Income statements and balance sheets as well as distribution of the company's profit or loss

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the fiscal year of 2025. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that no dividend is paid for the fiscal year of 2025 and that the company's funds available for distribution are carried forward to a new account.

Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant discharge from liability to all persons who have had the position of Board member or CEO in the company during 2025.

Election and remuneration of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of five (5) ordinary members without deputies and that one (1) registered auditing company is appointed as auditor until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Flemming Pedersen, Lars Staal Wegner, Mikael Persson, Jørgen Drejer and Jacob Glenting as members of the Board. The general meeting resolved to re-elect Flemming Pedersen as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration for the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be paid out with a total of SEK 75,000 to the chairman of the Board and SEK 75,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the company.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the registered audit company Göteborgs Revision Kommanditbolag as auditor in the company for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with customary norms and approved invoice. Göteborgs Revision Kommanditbolag has informed that the authorised auditor Mattias Olofson will continue as the principal auditor.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to resolve, on one or more occasions during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, with or without preferential rights for shareholders, on new issues of shares, the issue of convertible bonds and/or warrants. The issue resolution may be made against cash payment and/or with provisions for non-cash consideration or set-off, or subscription may be permitted on other terms. The company's share capital and number of shares may, by virtue of the authorisation, be increased by an amount and number that does not exceed the limits set out in the articles of association in force at any given time or as adopted by the general meeting.

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For further information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phone: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

About Qlife

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical blood biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.