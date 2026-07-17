QLife Holding AB: Qlife Holding AB - Business Update, First Half of 2026

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a business update for the first half of 2026. During the period, the Company has continued to advance multiple strategic partnership initiatives across both the pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors, while maintaining steady progress on its Egoo Health platform and regulatory milestones.

Ongoing feasibility project with a global pharmaceutical company progressing according to plan, with expectations of next-stage agreement following completion of current activities.

Dialogue with pharmaceutical company for novel Egoo Health application related to a clinical health-score within metabolic health, weight management, and healthy ageing.

Progress in validation regarding three diagnostic assays under a previously communicated LOI agreement.

Progress in dialogues for strategic partnerships following the exclusive commercial agreement with Hipro Biotechnology.

Multiple strategic partnership tracks progressing in parallel across both pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors.

On schedule with regulatory IVDR proceeding with authorities towards an IVDR approval for the Company's proof-of-concept application Egoo PHE.

Business Update

During the first half of 2026, the Company has continued to execute its strategy of positioning Egoo Health as a partner-enabled platform for decentralized diagnostics and patient-centric healthcare solutions. This is in line with its previously communicated ambition to build a partnership-driven model around the Egoo platform and associated digital health services. This strategy focuses on validation of performance data and establishing commercial collaborations with leading organizations across the pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors.

Pharmaceutical Partnership Activities

One of the most significant activities during the period has been the continued advancement of a previously announced feasibility project with a global pharmaceutical company. The project has progressed according to plan and has provided important validation of the Egoo platform's potential role in decentralized patient monitoring. With final project deliveries after the summer, this program is expected to result in a broader collaboration agreement upon completion of the current feasibility phase.

The Company has also initiated a dialogue with a pharmaceutical company focused on evaluating a novel health-scoring application based on longitudinal monitoring of clinical biomarkers on Egoo Health. The objective is to explore whether aggregated biomarker data can be used to provide a more comprehensive understanding of health status, treatment response, and disease progression over time. The dialogue relates to areas where long-term health improvements are particularly relevant, including metabolic health, weight management, and healthy ageing.

These activities support the Company's long-term strategy of combining near-patient biomarker testing with digital health applications that may enhance clinical insight, patient engagement, and outcome measurement.

Diagnostic Platform Expansion

Within diagnostics, the Company continues to pursue opportunities to broaden the clinical utility and commercial attractiveness of the Egoo system.

The exclusive commercial agreement with Hipro Biotechnology, announced in December 2025, has progressed as planned. Commercial dialogues for strategic partnerships related to the Hipro A1 platform are developing positively and may provide future opportunities to expand the available test menu within the broader platform strategy.

In addition, Qlife and Hipro are progressing in the validation stage regarding three diagnostic assays previously referenced under a non-binding LOI arrangement communicated to the market on 28 January 2025. During the first half of 2026, technical and commercial evaluations continued, with the parties actively progressing towards a collaboration within the disease areas of Congestive Heart Failure and Kidney Failure.

Furthermore, the Company is on schedule regarding the IVDR regulatory process and certification of the Company's proof-of-concept biomarker system Egoo PHE, which will be the first immuno-diagnostic assay ever approved for at-home self-testing by a layperson.

CEO Statement

"The first half of 2026 has been characterized by execution and steady strategic progress. We have continued to advance multiple partnership initiatives, strengthened our position within decentralized diagnostics, and expanded discussions across both the pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors. Important milestones lie ahead, and we strongly believe that the quality of our ongoing projects, the growing interest from potential partners, the commercial perspectives, and the progress achieved during the first half of the year provide a solid foundation for future value creation and reinforce our confidence in the opportunities ahead" - Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife

Outlook

Qlife enters the second half of 2026 with multiple partnership initiatives progressing simultaneously across pharmaceutical and diagnostic markets.

The Company's focus remains on:

Advancing the ongoing feasibility project towards a broader collaboration agreement.

Expanding pharmaceutical partnership opportunities with focus on therapy management.

Broadening the available diagnostic test offering through strategic collaborations.

Strengthening the Egoo Health platform through a scalable partnership-driven business model.

Creating long-term shareholder value through platform adoption, data services, and commercial partnerships.

Management believes the progress achieved during the first half of the year reflects growing industry interest in decentralized healthcare solutions and supports the Company's long-term strategy of building a leading platform for patient-centric diagnostics and monitoring.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

tw@egoo.health

+45 21 63 35 34

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.