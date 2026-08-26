Haypp Group AB: Nicotine and tobacco products remain among the fastest-growing e-commerce categories in Sweden

The Swedish Retail Federation's (Svensk Handel) E-commerce Indicator for June and July 2026 shows that nicotine and tobacco products continue to be among the fastest-growing categories in Swedish e-commerce, outpacing the broader market.

Total Swedish e-commerce turnover reached SEK 14.7 billion in June 2026, a decrease of 4 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year. In July, turnover reached SEK 14.9 billion, an increase of 9 per cent compared to the same month last year. Despite the weaker performance in June, total e-commerce turnover grew by 10 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same quarter last year. Cumulative turnover growth so far this year stands at 5 per cent.

Nicotine and tobacco products stand out as one of the strongest performing categories in the report. Turnover in the category increased by 19 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same quarter last year. During the period January-July 2026, turnover in the category grew by 8 per cent compared to the same period last year, compared to 5 per cent for e-commerce as a whole.

The average purchase amount per consumer in this category was SEK 755 in the second quarter of 2026, compared with SEK 797 in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

"This trend confirms the shift in consumer behaviour that has been underway for some time. The category is growing faster than e-commerce as a whole, both during the quarter and year-to-date, and this growth is underpinned by a stable customer base rather than temporary spikes," says Markus Lindblad, Head of Legal & External Affairs.

Access the full report (in Swedish) here.

For more information and contact:



Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46 (0) 708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com



Erik Bloomquist, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 768856483

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com



FNCA Sweden AB

Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in five countries in Europe, the USA and Saudi Arabia. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Haypp.com/se and Nicokick.com.

