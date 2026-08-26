Highlights

Mine-to-Anode Platform: Focus and C4V have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate an integrated pathway by combining Lac Knife's high-purity graphite concentrate with C4V's Green Anode Technology.

Premium High-Purity Feedstock: C4V's Green Anode Technology requires natural graphite concentrate of approximately 98% carbon, a demanding feedstock specification that Lac Knife has demonstrated the ability to meet through conventional flotation.

Commercialization Potential: Successful technical validation would establish the foundation for definitive commercial agreements involving technology licensing, downstream manufacturing, customer qualification, strategic partnerships and potential offtake opportunities.

Advanced Materials Strategy: The collaboration supports Focus's broader strategy to expand beyond resource development into downstream processing, advanced materials and higher-value segments of the North American supply chain.

Strengthening Allied Supply Chains: The collaboration combines Canadian graphite resources with American processing technology to support a secure, scalable and more resilient North American battery materials supply chain.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V"), a U.S.-based battery technology company, to evaluate graphite concentrate from Focus's 100%-owned Lac Knife Project ("Lac Knife" or the "Project") in Quebec using C4V's proprietary automated Green Anode Technology ("Green Anode Technology" or the "Technology").

A North American Mine-to-Anode Platform

C4V's Green Anode Technology is designed to convert premium natural graphite concentrate directly into finished coated spherical purified graphite ("cSPG") through a highly automated process designed to reduce water and energy consumption, chemical usage and overall process complexity. Compared with conventional processing routes involving multiple upgrading and purification stages, the Technology is intended to provide a cleaner, more efficient pathway from graphite concentrate to finished battery-grade anode material. C4V has successfully demonstrated the Technology at pilot scale.

C4V's broader anode-development experience includes a multi-year program focused on developing high-performance active anode materials using high-purity natural graphite feedstock. The technology has demonstrated successful development and qualification pathways for active anode material and previously supported a binding offtake agreement with a globally recognized U.S. electric vehicle ("EV") and battery energy storage manufacturer ("BESS") for U.S.-produced active anode material, subject to specified development, production and customer-qualification conditions. The commercial pathway ultimately did not proceed as contemplated for reasons unrelated to the technical performance of the underlying anode technology. Focus was not a party to that arrangement.

C4V's Green Anode Technology requires a high-purity natural graphite concentrate of approximately 98% carbon, a demanding feedstock specification that Lac Knife has demonstrated the ability to meet through conventional flotation alone. Lac Knife's ability to produce high-purity flotation concentrate has been established through the Company's 2023 NI 43-101 Feasibility Study1 and further validated by its recent 8-tonne pilot-scale program2, announced July 28, 2026, which produced concentrate grading up to 98.7% carbon through mechanical processing, without chemical or thermal purification.

Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage graphite deposits. The ability to begin downstream processing with a premium, high-purity concentrate has the potential to reduce processing requirements, reagent and energy consumption, shorten processing times and improve overall manufacturing efficiency. Combined with Lac Knife's favourable purification characteristics, this provides a strong starting point for evaluating a cleaner, more efficient and potentially lower-cost pathway to finished anode material.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to complete an evaluation Program (the "Program") to assess the technical and commercial suitability of Lac Knife graphite for processing through C4V's Green Anode Technology. The Program will examine processing performance, product consistency and electrochemical characteristics and evaluate whether Lac Knife's feedstock advantages can translate into a cleaner, more efficient and commercially competitive pathway from mine to finished battery-grade anode material, supporting future customer qualification, downstream product development and potential commercialization opportunities.

Richard Pearce, P.E., Technical Advisor to Focus Graphite, commented, "The success of any anode manufacturing process begins with the quality of the graphite feedstock. Higher-purity concentrate has the potential to reduce downstream processing requirements, improve manufacturing efficiency and enhance overall product consistency. Lac Knife has demonstrated exceptional concentrate quality through conventional flotation, making it an outstanding candidate for evaluation within C4V's Green Anode Technology."

"For years the anode has been the weakest link in the battery supply chain, dependent on foreign processing and heavy chemistry to reach purity," said Dr. Shailesh Upreti, Chief Executive Officer of C4V. "Our Green Anode Technology was built to change that. C4V successfully demonstrated the technology through an earlier natural-graphite development program that advanced through customer qualification and ultimately supported a commercial agreement with a prominent U.S. EV and BESS manufacturer. We are excited to build on that technical foundation with Lac Knife's exceptional graphite concentrate and evaluate a cleaner, more efficient and scalable North American pathway to finished battery-ready anode material."

"North America is moving quickly to secure critical mineral supply chains from raw materials through advanced manufacturing," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "C4V's previous work has demonstrated the commercial interest that can emerge when high-quality natural graphite is successfully advanced into finished anode material. For Focus, the opportunity is to demonstrate that potential with Lac Knife. If successfully validated, this platform could position us for customer qualification, strategic partnerships and potential offtake while helping build a more secure and competitive North American anode supply chain."

Building a Higher-Value Graphite Platform

Beyond battery anode production, the collaboration also supports Focus's objective of maximizing value across the graphite processing chain. Graphite fines and other material streams generated during anode production may be evaluated as conductive additives for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries. Previous testing by Focus and C4V demonstrated that conductive additive material produced from Lac Knife graphite improved LFP cathode electrode density relative to baseline materials, highlighting an additional opportunity to improve resource utilization and support the Company's broader zero-waste development strategy.

While the Green Anode Technology evaluation is focused on battery anode materials, it represents one component of Focus's broader advanced materials strategy. In parallel, the Company is advancing a chemical-free electrothermal graphite purification process intended to produce ultra-high-purity graphite for battery, defence, nuclear, aerospace, energy storage and other advanced industrial applications. This effort is being advanced through the Company's up to $14.1 million non-repayable funding agreement under Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI").

If successful, the Program could demonstrate a differentiated Mine-to-Anode pathway that aligns with Canada's "Mine-to-Market" critical minerals strategy by converting premium Canadian graphite into finished battery-grade anode material through a cleaner, lower-cost and scalable North American production process. The collaboration reflects Focus's strategy of evolving from a graphite developer into an integrated advanced materials company participating across the battery value chain.

Subject to successful technical validation and the execution of definitive agreements, the Program could provide a foundation for expanded commercial collaboration, including technology licensing, downstream manufacturing, customer qualification, strategic partnerships and potential long-term offtake arrangements. The MOU is non-binding, and any future commercial relationship between Focus and C4V will remain subject to successful completion of the Program, definitive agreements and applicable corporate and regulatory approvals.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Charge CCCV LLC

Charge CCCV LLC, commonly known as C4V, is a U.S.-based lithium-ion battery technology company focused on battery-materials innovation, cell design, supply-chain qualification and advanced battery-manufacturing ecosystems. C4V's platforms include battery-material evaluation, Digital DNA qualification, and technology pathways designed to support cleaner and more secure battery supply chains.

For more information on C4V, please visit https://www.chargecccv.com.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite is building an integrated graphite platform to supply the industries shaping the future. Through the development of world-class graphite resources, advanced processing technologies and higher-value advanced materials, the Company is positioning itself to support battery, defence, advanced manufacturing and other strategic industries across North America and allied markets.

The platform is anchored by the Company's two 100%-owned graphite assets in Quebec. Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage graphite deposits, while Lac Tetepisca is one of the largest identified graphite resources globally. Together with strategic technology partnerships and government-supported innovation initiatives, these assets provide the foundation for a secure, scalable and increasingly integrated graphite supply chain.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc., please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the proposed evaluation program contemplated under the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding between Focus Graphite Inc. and Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V"); the evaluation of Lac Knife graphite concentrate within C4V's Green Anode Technology platform and related downstream processing and battery validation activities; the anticipated scope, results and potential benefits of the proposed evaluation program; the potential production and evaluation of coated spherical purified graphite ("cSPG") and other higher-value graphite products; the suitability of Lac Knife graphite for processing through C4V's Green Anode Technology and the achievement of anticipated technical, performance or commercial outcomes from the Program; the potential benefits associated with utilizing high-purity Lac Knife graphite concentrate as feedstock for downstream anode processing, including potential reductions in processing requirements, reagent and energy consumption, processing time and manufacturing costs, and potential improvements in manufacturing efficiency and product consistency; the potential evaluation and utilization of graphite fines and other processing streams as conductive additives or in other battery applications; the Company's strategy to expand beyond graphite resource development into downstream processing and advanced materials; the advancement of the Company's electrothermal graphite purification and other downstream processing initiatives; the potential development of an integrated North American mine-to-anode and battery materials supply chain; the future development and advancement of the Lac Knife Graphite Project; the potential for the Program to support future customer qualification, technology licensing, commercialization, downstream manufacturing, strategic partnerships, supply agreements, offtake arrangements or other commercial relationships with C4V or third parties; and the timing, scope and results of future technical programs, commercial discussions and definitive agreements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://focusgraphite.com/focus-graphite-files-lac-knife-graphite-project-feasibility-study-technical-report/

2 https://focusgraphite.com/focus-graphite-achieves-up-to-98-7-carbon-concentrate-through-mechanical-processing-and-activates-downstream-qualification-platform/

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Source: Focus Graphite Inc.