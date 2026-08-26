

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, 0883.HK, 600938.SS), a Chinese producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas, on Wednesday posted a rise in net income and revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026, helped by higher oil and gas sales, and profit from a joint venture.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted net profit of RMB85.818 billion, or RMB1.81 per share, higher than RMB69.533 billion, or RMB1.46 per share in the same period last year. Share of profit from a joint venture was RMB326 million, compared with loss of RMB1.140 billion a year ago.



Profit from operating activities stood at RMB112.736 billion as against RMB95.102 billion in the previous year. Revenue was RMB242.660 billion, higher than last year's RMB207.608 billion. Oil and gas sales stood at RMB206.086 billion, up from RMB171.745 billion a year ago. Net production of oil and gas moved up by 3.7% to 398.7 million BOE from last year.



For the first half, the board will pay an interim dividend of HK$0.94 per share.



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