Veea Inc.: Veea and Totalplay Advance Commercial Plans for Secure, AI-Powered Business Services in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. ("Veea") (NASDAQ: VEEA), a provider of AI-driven, cybersecure edge infrastructure, today announced that its VHC25 VeeaHub has completed Total Play Telecomunicaciones' ("Totalplay") technical qualification process, clearing a key milestone as the companies advance plans to offer Veea SecureConnect and VigiLynx to Totalplay business customers in Mexico.

Veea and Totalplay have signed a collaboration agreement that provides a framework for combining Totalplay's fiber connectivity and managed-services operations with Veea's cloud-managed edge platform.

Totalplay operates one of Mexico's largest 100% fiber-optic networks and serves residential, small and medium-sized business, enterprise and public-sector customers. As of June 30, 2026, Totalplay reported approximately 5.7 million service subscribers and 19.5 million homes passed by its network. Its business portfolio includes high-capacity connectivity, managed networking, SD-WAN, Wi-Fi, cybersecurity, cloud, communications and video surveillance.

One Edge Platform for Managed Business Services

Business locations increasingly depend on broadband, Wi-Fi, payment systems, cameras, access controls, sensors, cloud applications and connected equipment. These capabilities are often deployed through separate appliances, applications and management platforms, increasing cost and complexity while creating additional points of cyber and operational exposure.

The VeeaONE platform provides a common, cloud-managed environment for these services at the customer location. SecureConnect combines managed connectivity, enterprise networking, Wi-Fi, Software Defined Networking (SDN) with network and device type segmentation, connected-device intelligence and AI-powered cybersecurity. VigiLynx extends the same platform into the physical environment through VeeaVision video intelligence, AIoT sensor integration and optional Edge AI for local analytics, alerts and automation. VeeaWare middleware further enables AI acceleration, with agentic AI capabilities based on a variety of AI models and harnesses, on VeeaCloud-managed hyperconverged networks with a mix of VeeaHub devices, NVIDIA's Jetson family of products and X86/X64 and Linux servers.

A business can begin with secure connectivity and cybersecurity and add video intelligence, IoT, operational monitoring and AI capabilities as its requirements evolve, without deploying a separate infrastructure stack for every new service.

"Connectivity is foundational as the entry point, not the end product," said Allen Salmasi, Chairman and CEO of Veea. "Totalplay has built the network, customer relationships and managed-services engine. Veea adds the cybersecure intelligence layer inside the customer location. With one platform, a business can start with secure connectivity and add video intelligence, IoT, automation and AI as its needs evolve. That is how an operator turns a connection into a growing portfolio of higher-value services."

The approach aligns directly with Totalplay's existing managed-services strategy. Totalplay's UNNO offering already centralizes virtualized network functions, including SD-WAN, firewall and PBX. The VeeaONE platform extends that model beyond network functions to cameras, sensors, applications and local AI workloads, giving Totalplay a path to add services through a common edge platform rather than installing and managing a different appliance for each capability.

A Repeatable Operator Model in Mexico

The Totalplay collaboration complements Veea's commercial launch of the same platform capabilities over Telcel's 5G network. In July 2026, Veea announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, VeeaSystems, had begun generating revenue as Telcel initiated customer billing for commercial sales of Veea SecureConnect under the Internet Gestionado brand. VigiLynx was subsequently made available to eligible Internet Gestionado customers, extending the service into video intelligence, AIoT and Edge AI. The Totalplay collaboration is intended to bring the platform to fiber-connected businesses - different networks using a common Veea architecture integrated with each operator's brand, sales channels and service operations.

A common edge platform that can support an expanding portfolio of managed services without requiring a different technology stack for every customer use case increases the value of each customer connection, providing for recurring revenue service opportunities. For Veea, it provides a scalable route to market through established telecommunications distribution, support and field-service organizations.

Veea believes Mexico is an important market for validating this operator-led model and creating a foundation for potential expansion through additional telecommunications and managed-service providers across Latin America.

About Totalplay

Totalplay has established itself as one of the leading enterprise connectivity providers in Mexico, operating one of the largest 100% fiber-optic networks in the country, with 19.5 million homes and businesses passed at the end of 2025, up from 17.6 million a year earlier. Its subscriber base reached approximately 5.7 million as of Q2 2026, a 6% year-over-year increase, including more than 68,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Through Totalplay Empresarial, the company serves SMBs, corporates and the government sector with dedicated internet, managed networks, cybersecurity and cloud services, backed by symmetrical speeds and fast installation times. This converged offering, combined with the financial scale of Grupo Salinas, positions Totalplay as a natural connectivity partner for retail businesses and multi-site chains across the country.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge.

Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, including many with AI acceleration, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, cloud- and locally-managed hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack that enables AI-powered applications at the edge, for a large segment of the SMB/SME market, enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing.

For more information, visit www.veea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of Veea. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Veea. Although Veea believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Veea cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, and any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "seek," "should," "will" or similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) Veea's ability to maintain adequate operational and financial resources, including the ability to raise sufficient capital and/or generate sufficient cash flows; (ii) Veea's ability to achieve its current growth strategy and its ability to grow revenue and become profitable; (iii) the market acceptance of Veea's platform and products; (iv) Veea's reliance on distribution and partnering arrangements; and (v) Veea's ability to compete against industry competitors.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Veea. Veea expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Veea with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



