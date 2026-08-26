Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") is pleased to report assay results from RC drill holes LG26-021 and LG26-022 from Phase 2 of its 2026 drill program at the Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the "Baner Property").

"The mineralization is still open in all directions and is filling in, in keeping with our interpretation," said Mike Sutton, Legacy Gold's Director and Vice President, Exploration. "LG26-021 extends mineralization farther west and uphill and increases the Main Zone width to approximately 1,020 feet (310 metres). We now have results from four of the six key drill pads up the hill to the west, and all four have returned significant mineralization at or close to surface, continuing to support our interpretation that the mineralization extends across the hillside from surface to significant depths."

LG26-021 is another important result from Legacy Gold's 2026 uphill drilling, extending known Main Zone mineralization farther west and uphill and increasing the Main Zone width to approximately 310m (1,020ft). The known Main Zone length is 1,000m (3,280ft). The hole intersected 0.67 g/t Au over 15.2m (50ft), including 2.0 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), together with a broad intersection of 0.39 g/t Au over 61.0m (200ft), beginning only 15m (49.2ft) vertically below surface and including four higher-grade 1.5m (5ft) intervals grading from 0.86 g/t to 2.41 g/t Au.

LG26-021 was drilled west and intersected 0.67 g/t Au over 15.2m (50ft), which is interpreted to extend the mineralization approximately 260m (853ft) uphill and up-dip from an historic intersection of 0.93 g/t Au over 9.3m (30.5ft) in ICG2018-11. The LG26-021 intersection is approximately 310m (1,020ft) west of the easternmost interpreted intersection of 1.1 g/t Au over 6.0m in ICG2018-17. Together with the broad 0.39 g/t Au over 61.0m (200ft) intersection higher in LG26-021, the results further support the Company's interpretation of mineralization extending across the hillside and increase the demonstrated Main Zone width to approximately 310m (1,020ft) (see the Technical Report, described below).

LG26-021 is approximately 260m (853ft) uphill from the referenced intersection in LG25-004, compared with approximately 200m (656ft) for the recently reported LG26-004, extending the demonstrated uphill reach of mineralization by a further approximately 60m (197ft). LG25-004 intersected 0.55 g/t Au over 187.5m (615ft), while LG25-005 intersected 0.32 g/t Au over 88.4m (290ft), plus 0.47 g/t Au over 29.0m (95ft) farther down the hill (see the Company's March 17, 2026 press release). LG26-004 extended Main Zone mineralization 170m (558ft) west and intersected multiple mineralized intervals beginning at surface (see the Company's August 11, 2026 press release). Together, LG26-004 and LG26-021 further demonstrate mineralization continuing west and uphill across the Main Zone and support the Company's interpretation of mineralization extending across the hillside.

LG26-022 was drilled from the same general uphill area and returned multiple additional mineralized intersections, including 0.95 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft), 0.52 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft), 0.37 g/t Au over 10.7m (35ft), including 1.2 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and 0.32 g/t Au over 7.6m (25ft). The hole deviated upward relative to the planned orientation and is interpreted to have become more nearly parallel to the mineralized zones, reducing its effectiveness as a test across the interpreted mineralized structures.

The replacement engine for the RC rig has been installed, and RC drilling has resumed.

Drilling Highlights

LG26-021 returned multiple gold intersections over substantial widths, including:

0.39 g/t Au over 61.0m (200ft) from 24.4m (80ft) downhole, beginning 15m (49.2ft) vertically below surface, including: 2.4 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); 0.86 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); 1.13 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and 1.18 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); and

0.67 g/t Au over 15.2m (50ft) from 120.4m (395ft) downhole, beginning 75m (246ft) vertically below surface, including 2.0 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft),

LG26-022 returned multiple gold intersections, including:

0.28 g/t Au over 7.6m (25ft) from 18.3m (60ft) downhole, beginning 12.8m (42ft) vertically below surface;

0.95 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft) from 39.6m (130ft) downhole, beginning 27.7m (91ft) vertically below surface;

0.52 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft) from 120.4m (395ft) downhole, beginning 80m (262ft) vertically below surface;

0.37 g/t Au over 10.7m (35ft) from 172.2m (565ft) downhole, beginning 110m (361ft) vertically below surface, including 1.2 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); and

0.32 g/t Au over 7.6m (25ft) from 199.6m (655ft) downhole, beginning 120m (395ft) vertically below surface, at the end of the hole

See Table 1: 2026 Baner Drill Program - RC Assay Results and Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates, below.

The 2026 drill program was designed to begin with up to 12,000ft (3,658m) of core drilling in Phase 1, followed by up to 28,000ft (8,536m) of RC drilling in Phase 2. This program follows up on the successful 2025 results by targeting both the Main and Northeast Zones, as well as new exploration targets to the northwest indicated by large gold-in-soil anomalies coincident with geophysical conductors and similar magnetic highs as are in the Main Zone.

To date, eleven (11) core holes have been drilled: one (1) exploration hole to the west; two (2) holes at the south end of the Main Zone and Baner Zones; three (3) holes up the hill in the western portion of the Main Zone; three (3) holes at the north end of the Main Zone; and two (2) holes in Northeast Zone. The RC phase of the 2026 program is planned to comprise up to 43 holes, with 6 completed and hole 19 in progress.

Additional information regarding the Company's 2026 drill targets is set out in the Company's August 11, 2026 press release.

Geology and Mineralization

The belt of mineralization that traces through the Elk City and Orogrande mining districts is known as the Orogrande Shear Zone, and is estimated to be between 100-200m wide, with a general NNE trend. Gold mineralization occurs along this zone in numerous prospects and small historic mines. Most of the mineralization appears to be along Riedel shear structures that cross over between two bounding major north-south structures along the Orogrande Shear Zone. In general, higher grade historical mining was undertaken on narrow zones of strong sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and quartz veins. Intrusion-related structurally controlled mineralization has been suggested previously. At the Property, the predominant host rock is quartzite, with some biotite gneiss also present.

Table 1: 2026 Baner Drill Program -RC Assay Results

Hole ID From To Intercept From To Intercept Au (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) (g/t) LG26-021 19.8 21.3 1.5 65 70 5 0.24

24.4 85.3 61.0 80 280 200 0.39 including 27.4 29.0 1.5 90 95 5 2.41 including 64.0 65.5 1.5 210 215 5 0.86 including 76.2 77.7 1.5 250 255 5 1.13 including 80.8 82.3 1.5 265 270 5 1.18

93.0 94.5 1.5 305 310 5 0.30

120.4 135.6 15.2 395 445 50 0.67 including 121.9 123.4 1.5 400 405 5 2.00

153.9 155.4 1.5 505 510 5 0.20















LG26-022 18.3 25.9 7.6 60 85 25 0.28

39.6 42.7 3.0 130 140 10 0.95

79.2 80.8 1.5 260 265 5 0.17

106.7 108.2 1.5 350 355 5 0.20

120.4 123.4 3.0 395 405 10 0.52

172.2 182.9 10.7 565 600 35 0.37

199.6 207.3 7.6 655 680 25 0.32

237.7 240.8 3.0 780 790 10 0.19

Notes: NS= not sampled; Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are unknown until zone dips are proven.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Total Depth

(m) Total Depth

(ft) LG26-021 233 -45 5069538 615174 158.5 520 LG26-022 56 -45 5069538 615174 244 800

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Data Verification

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Property or any underlying property agreements.

RC Drilling/Lab

RC drilling is by Earth Drilling (Harris Drilling) which uses a hammer and at depth below groundwater level a tricone bit is sometimes used. RC drilling was done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole, mixing with pulverized sample, and coming through the cyclone to an 8-compartment rotary fan wet splitter. The sample is taken continuously and sent through a sample splitter with a second splitter on the outlet so that two bags are filled simultaneously. Each assay sample is for a 1.52m (5ft) interval. The bags are labeled with the Legacy hole number and a footage that is the interval which they are taken from. At the end of each ten foot run the drill pipe and the splitter are cleaned or if there is an observed color change in the rock coming up, it is cleaned. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference. Bags are stored on the pad until the hole is finished, and then brought to the laydown yard for sorting and packaging to go to the assay lab. Skyline Assayers & Laboratories is a long-standing, independent laboratory at 7960 South Kolb Road, Tucson, Arizona, specializing in assaying and testing for the mining industry, with a history dating back to the 1880s. They are accredited to ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 standards.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

For further information, please contact:

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing, size, scope, sequencing, allocation between core and RC drilling, modification and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Baner Property, including the number of holes and total footage ultimately completed, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the Exploration Target, the potential for the Exploration Target to be further delineated or advanced to a mineral resource estimate, the potential suitability of the Baner Property for future open-pit, heap-leach development, future development or production scenarios, the potential for mineralization and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Baner Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the continued availability of, and compliance with, required permits and approvals, seasonal and weather-related constraints, access to drill sites, drilling productivity and contractor performance, equipment availability and mechanical reliability, the ongoing performance of the RC rig, geological and assay results obtained as the program progresses, geological and assay results obtained as the program progresses, the Company's ongoing evaluation and prioritization of drill targets, the availability of sufficient capital to complete the program as currently contemplated, the state of the economy generally and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024, or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2026 and the year ended December 31, 2025, available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311562

Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.