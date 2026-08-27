Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") announces the engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide investor relations and marketing services, effective August 26, 2026.

Oak Hill will provide investor relations and marketing services, including raising the Company's profile and credibility within the investment community, targeted outreach to Canadian investment advisors and other relevant market participants, assisting with the development of the Company's investor messaging, identifying existing and prospective investors, and providing regular strategy, feedback and activity reporting to the Company.

The agreement has an initial term of three months and will automatically renew for successive one-month periods thereafter unless terminated in accordance with its terms. Either party may terminate the agreement effective upon the expiry of the initial term or any renewal term by providing at least five days' written notice. The Company will pay Oak Hill a monthly advisory fee of C$12,000 plus applicable taxes and pre-approved out-of-pocket expenses. The aggregate advisory fees payable during the initial three-month term will be C$36,000 plus applicable taxes and pre-approved expenses, which will be paid from the Company's working capital. There are no performance factors under the agreement with Oak Hill, and Oak Hill will not receive any common shares or other securities of the Company as compensation. Oak Hill and its principals have advised the Company that they do not presently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Oak Hill is an arm's length party to the Company. The Company's engagement of Oak Hill is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Oak Hill is a Toronto, Ontario-based Canadian marketing and distribution firm focused on CIRO retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill's experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital markets professionals specializes in building credibility for its clients across a network of over 10,000 Canadian CIRO investment advisors and over 300 North American funds.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the engagement of Oak Hill, the services expected to be provided by Oak Hill and the acceptance of the engagement by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311779

Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.