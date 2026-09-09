Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") announces the appointment of Dylan Gravelle as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective September 8, 2026.

Mr. Gravelle holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Mary's University. Since 2021, through his private services company, he has provided CFO services to publicly listed resource companies, including financial statement preparation, budgeting and financial modelling, financing activities, corporate and payroll tax filings, and other financial management services.

Mr. Gravelle replaces Andrew Dunlop, who has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company since October 2024. Mr. Dunlop has resigned from his positions with the Company effective September 8, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Dunlop for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

In connection with the management transition, the Company has also reconstituted its Audit Committee, which now consists of Trevor Gabriel, as Chair, John Gravelle and Mike Michaud.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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