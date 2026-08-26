Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Riccio, CFA, as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Riccio brings 25 years of experience across global financial markets, with a particular focus on mining, commodities and strategic investment. His background includes senior roles with Macquarie Group, Denham Capital and Merrill Lynch, as well as direct experience in Brazil's rare earth sector.

Of particular relevance to Origen's growing rare earth element ("REE") portfolio in Brazil, Mr. Riccio previously served as an asset manager and board member of Serra Verde, a Brazilian rare earths company, while a Director with commodities-focused private equity firm Denham Capital.

"Mark's background is an excellent fit for where Origen is heading. He brings a rare combination of global commodities experience, capital markets knowledge and direct involvement in the Brazilian rare earth sector," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO of Origen. "As we continue to advance and expand our REE portfolio in Brazil, Mark's experience and perspective will be a valuable addition to the team. We are very pleased to welcome him to Origen."

Mr. Riccio is currently the CEO and founder of Commoditize, a platform focused on the tokenization of commodities.

Previously, he was a Director in Macquarie Group's Commodities and Global Markets division in Sydney and a Director at Denham Capital in Perth and Houston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Riccio was a Vice President in Merrill Lynch's Investment Banking division in Sydney and Los Angeles.

Mr. Riccio has also co-founded several businesses, including copper and nickel royalty company Nova Royalty Corp., which was subsequently acquired by Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. He also serves as non-executive director of TSX-listed Future Fuels.

Mr. Riccio holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado Boulder and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on advancing its Brazilian rare earth element (REE) acquisitions, while holding 100% interests in the Los Sapitos Lithium Project in Argentina and the Wishbone gold-silver Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with two other 100%-owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg,

CEO and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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Source: Origen Resources Inc.